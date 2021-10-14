Ryanair makes Derry return with Manchester flights in new UK schedule

Budget airline again criticises ‘lack of government support’

Ryanair has announced a new flight will run between City of Derry Airport and Manchester from December.

The budget airline had vacated the UK domestic market citing regulatory changes post Brexit.

Over the past few weeks, a number of Ryanair UK routes have been added from London Stansted and Manchester across Europe and North Africa.

On Thursday, the company revealed flights between Manchester and City of Derry starting from December.

Derry to Manchester will operate three weekly flights as travel recovers to pre-Covid levels.

Ryanair has launched a £19.99 seat sale for travel until the end of March, which must be booked by midnight Friday, October 15.

A spokesperson for the airport said they were pleased to welcome Ryanair back to the North West.

"Manchester is a hugely popular destination from our region, and giving people more options to fly from their doorstep is fantastic,” the spokesperson said.

“As we seek to further improve the connectivity from the North West, it is vitally important for our government to continue the push for air passenger duty removal in NI and continue with route development initiatives to get our airports and airlines improving connectivity and making the maximum contribution to our countries economic recovery.”

Ryanair’s director of commercial, Jason Mc Guinness, said the airline was committed to re-building Europe’s aviation and tourism industry by restoring connectivity and growing its network of passengers to over 225million by 2026.

"As Ryanair takes delivery of 55 additional Boeing 737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft this winter, we are delighted to add this new route from Derry to Manchester,” he explained.

“As consumer confidence in air travel steadily restores, Ryanair is once again calling on the UK Government to scrap or suspend APD (Air Passenger Duty) to allow airlines to quickly recover connectivity, jobs and tourism in the aftermath of the pandemic.

"APD makes UK airports very uncompetitive compared to those in Europe, where Ryanair continues to add capacity having opened several new bases in recent months, including Agadir, Zagreb, Billund, Stockholm, Riga and Turin.

"While Ryanair is committed to the UK and to Derry airport, the lack of Government support continues to create barriers to boosting traffic and growth.”

Ryanair announced back in late December 2020, days before the Brexit transition period ended, that it was halting routes to numerous UK locations due to what it said were “flights permissions not being granted by UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).”

The CAA has rejected this claim.

At the time, the managing director of City of Derry Airport said they were working “at all levels” to maintain and improve connectivity to the north west after Ryanair halted its routes to Edinburgh and Liverpool as part of a wider withdrawal of internal UK flights.

Loganair stepped in and replaced Ryanair at City of Derry, adding a Liverpool route and increasing its existing Glasgow flights.

In August, Ryanair announced that it was ending its operations at both airports in Belfast.

It ceased flights from Belfast City Airport in September and from Belfast International Airport by October 28.

Ryanair's routes from Belfast International Airport include Alicante, Malaga, Krakow, Warsaw, Gdansk and Milan.

Belfast International Airport said it was disappointed but had anticipated the move and was engaging with other airlines to replace the routes.

Ryanair blamed the cost of operating at the airports as well as the UK government's "refusal to suspend or reduce" air passenger duty (APD).

APD is a tax levied on air passengers, which varies according to destination and class of travel.