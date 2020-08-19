Ryanair pilots and crew to lose jobs unless quarantine dropped - O'Leary

Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary says hundreds of pilots and cabin crew based in Ireland will lose their jobs if the Irish Government doesn’t drop the 14-day quarantine rule on visitors from Britain, Germany and most other EU nations.

He said Ryanair's business was recovering in most European markets but was being "crushed" on Irish routes because the Government 'green list' for quarantine-free travel doesn't include countries with lower Covid-19 rates than Ireland.

“I’m facing the prospect of significant pilot and cabin crew job losses in Ireland this winter if these ineffective and ridiculous restrictions which only apply in Ireland are not relaxed," he told the Irish Independent in a phone interview.

“We’re trying to prevent or avoid hundreds of pilot and cabin crew job losses in Ireland," he said.

"Our bookings to and from Ireland are collapsing - that puts it too strong - are being very badly damaged in September and October. Bookings in Italy and Spain are strong. Bookings in all the other EU countries where business is going back to normal are fine. They are weaker than they’d normally be," he said.

"We are a pan-European airline. We have this one country in Europe, following this bizarre and unique non-medical quarantine, where our business is being crushed.”

When asked whether Ryanair could support a shorter quarantine period on travellers arriving in Ireland from non-green list destinations, he responded: "No! I won’t accept any quarantine at all. It has no effect.”

Earlier today, Ryanair published a statement decrying Ireland and the National Public Health Emergency Team as "the laughing stock of Europe". It argued that Ireland's measures weren't working because its current infection rate is higher than rates in Germany and Italy, where travel restrictions were lifted on July 1.

"Why does a visitor from Germany have to quarantine here? It has a better performance than Ireland," Mr O'Leary said.

In May, Ryanair said it could cut 15pc of its staff - representing about 3,000 employees - across Europe because of Covid-19 disruption.

Mr O'Leary said about 80 aircraft in Ryanair's 400-strong fleet currently were grounded on a typical day due to its pruned-back schedule. But he said the cuts in services were most severe in Dublin, normally its second-busiest hub after Stansted Airport northeast of London.

“Dublin Airport is empty," he said. "I was up on Monday afternoon welcoming somebody back. The place is deserted.

"Stansted is running probably 50pc of its normal capacity. Most of the Italian airports are running at about 70pc of their normal capacity. Dublin Airport is running at about 10pc of its normal capacity. Cork and Shannon are even worse.”