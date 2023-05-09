Ryanair plans 10,000 new jobs alongside record $40bn aircraft order

Ryanair has ordered 300 Boeing 737-MAX-10 aircraft for delivery between 2027 to 2033, subject to shareholder approval

Ryanair is investing $40bn (£32bn) in 300 Boeing aircraft, in the largest order ever placed by an Irish company for US manufactured goods.

Announcement of its ambitious expansion plans come one month after its return to Belfast International Airport, flying on 16 new routes.

The budget airline has secured the deal to facilitate its major expansion plans, which include adding 10,000 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers over the next decade.

The order, which is subject to shareholder approval at Ryanair’s AGM on September 14, is expected to be funded largely from internal cashflow.

“We’ve a very strong balance sheet and boy are we going to need it in the next couple of years as we pay for these babies,” said chief executive Michael O’Leary, speaking this afternoon during a virtual press conference announcing the deal.

“With these aircraft, we will be able to offer lower fares in Europe,” he said. “We’re very pleased the Ryanair/Boeing partnership continues to knock seven bells out of our Airbus competitors in Europe.”

Ryanair is targeting an 80% increase in traffic over the next decade to an annual 300m passengers by 2034, a 30% share of the European market.

The airline had pulled out of Belfast International Airport in 2021, citing an uncompetitive trading environment with Air Passenger Duty (APD) adding £13 to each flight.

But it returned after the UK Government halved APD on domestic flights in and out of Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

From last month, it started operating more than 140 flights a week to 16 routes including Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca, Valencia, Alicante, Faro, Barcelona-Girona, Malaga, Manchester, Milan-Bergamo, Stansted, Paris Beauvais, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Gdansk and Krakow.

A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport said: “Ryanair’s hugely successful and welcome return to Belfast International Airport in April 2023 brought with it 16 new routes, all of which are now live, with the airport now offering a greater choice of destinations for passengers.”

The new Boeing 737-MAX-10 aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2027 to 2033.

“These new, fuel efficient, greener technology aircraft offer 21% more seats, burn 20% less fuel and are 50% quieter than our B737-NGs,” said Mr O’Leary.

“This order, coupled with our remaining Gamechanger deliveries, will create 10,000 new jobs for highly paid aviation professionals over the next decade, and these jobs will be located across all of Europe’s main economies where Ryanair is currently the number one or number two airline.

“In addition to delivering significant revenue and traffic growth across Europe, we expect these new, larger, more efficient, greener, aircraft to drive further unit cost savings, which will be passed on to passengers in lower air fares.

“The extra seats, lower fuel burn and more competitive aircraft pricing supported by our strong balance sheet, will widen the cost gap between Ryanair and competitor EU airlines for many years to come, making the Boeing MAX-10 the ideal growth aircraft order for Ryanair, our passengers, our people and our shareholders.”

Boeing’s new aircraft have 228 seats, representing a 21% increase on the B737NG models.

It said 50% of the deliveries would replace older B737NGs, boosting its sustainability credentials as well as widening Ryanair’s unit-cost advantage over EU competitor airlines.