Ryanair pulls out of Northern Ireland as it ends flights from Belfast airports

It’s understood Ryanair will withdraw from the City on September 12 Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Ryanair has confirmed it’s leaving Northern Ireland, blaming air passenger duty and a lack of “incentives” from Belfast International and Belfast City airports.

The Irish airline’s move closes 14 years of flying from Northern Ireland.

It stopped flying from City of Derry Airport earlier this year.

A spokesman for the airline said: “Due to the UK Government’s refusal to suspend or reduce air passenger duty, and the lack of Covid recovery incentives from both Belfast airports, this winter Ryanair will cease operations from Belfast International and Belfast City Airport from the end of the summer schedule in October…

"These aircraft will be reallocated to lower cost airports elsewhere in the UK and Europe for the winter schedule which starts in November.”

APD is currently charged on short-haul flights from the UK at a rate of £13.

But a report for the Department for the Economy in 2019 said cutting the tax is "unlikely to deliver value for money" as Northern Ireland's block grant would be cut to reflect the reduced revenue going to the Treasury.

Northern Ireland’s airports have received financial support from the Executive, including £10m for the City and International, announced by Conor Murphy in February.

In December, he announced up to £7.8m for both airports, which followed £3.1m in support in May.

Ryanair’s departure from the International brings to an end routes to Alicante, Barcelona (Girona), Gdansk, Krakow, London Stansted, Malaga, Malta, Manchester, Milan (Bergamo) and Warsaw, from October 30.

Its routes from Belfast City to Alicante, Barcelona, Faro, Malaga, and Palma de Mallorca Ibiza, Valencia, and Milan end on September 12

A spokeswoman for Belfast City said the routes had only been seasonal.

Belfast International Airport said: “It is disappointing that Ryanair has now decided to withdraw operations from the entire Northern Ireland market at the end of October, having variously had a presence in all three local airports in recent years.

“It has been a difficult period for aviation and a time when consumers need some stability and faith in the Northern Ireland air transport network.”

But the spokesman said the move was not unexpected.

“As we have been anticipating such a move, we have been engaging with our existing and other new airlines to provide continuity on the routes to be vacated by Ryanair, and to help sustain employment in the aviation industry at a local level in Northern Ireland.

“To this end, we hope to be able to make announcements regarding fresh route development in the near future.”

An aviation analyst, Sean Moulton, was first to reveal Ryanair’s wholesale departure from Northern Ireland, tweeting on Monday morning: “Ryanair appear to have removed all Belfast International flights from sale after October 30 2021.

"The airline is also expected to leave Belfast City on September 12 2021. If true, it will mean no Ryanair flights in Northern Ireland.”