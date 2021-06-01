Ryanair returns to Belfast City Airport with flights to Europe

Ryanair has announced eight new routes from Belfast City for summer 2021 (Niall Carson/PA)

Holidaymakers in Northern Ireland have been given a boost on Tuesday, as Ryanair flights from Belfast to Europe resumed from this week.

The budget airline returned to Belfast’s City Airport for the first time in 11 years, with routes to Portugal, Spain and Italy departing throughout the summer.

The Irish-airline will operate up to 14 flights per week to Faro in Portugal, while passengers will be able to travel to a range of destinations in Spain, including Alicante, Malaga and the Balearic island of Majorca.

There will also be 10 flights per week to Barcelona throughout the summer season.

Flights to Italy will follow in July, with passengers able to book flights to Milan from July 3.

Belfast City Airport’s commercial director Katy Best said: “With travel restrictions easing, we are seeing an increase in demand from passengers keen to return to flying and travelling internationally.

“Welcoming Ryanair’s first flights today is significant as it marks the start of a busy summer schedule from Belfast City Airport.”

Meanwhile, Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary has pressed the UK government to open up travel for those tourists who have been vaccinated, with a call for testing to be scrapped for countries on the government’s green list.

Under rules set out by all four nations of the UK, anyone travelling to a green list country is still required to take a Covid-19 test before departing and on arrival back into the UK.

The rules also apply to those who have been fully vaccinated, with a UK government review of the green list countries due on Thursday.

Mr O’Leary said all EU countries should be included in the government’s next review.

“The UK Government must scrap the nonsensical requirement of PCR tests for those returning from low-risk (green) countries. There is no point in setting up a traffic light system if ‘green’ still requires additional measures that significantly add to the cost of a family trip,” he said.

“There is no justification for the UK Government to delay the removal of all travel restrictions for those who have been fully vaccinated when research from Public Health England has demonstrated that two doses of the Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective against the Indian variant.

“We look forward to seeing all of Europe open to restriction-free travel for British families this summer, and to welcoming millions of British guests on board very soon”.