Ryanair’s return to NI market with new Derry to Manchester route could see more flights added

A new Ryanair flight from City of Derry Airport to Manchester is a boon for connectivity that could herald a wider return of the airline, it has been claimed.

The Irish carrier yesterday announced three weekly flights from the north west terminal to Manchester, starting on December 1.

It stopped flights from City of Derry earlier this year, before also pulling out of Belfast International and George Best Belfast City Airports in August.

Belfast International and Belfast City did not respond to a request for comment on whether they, too, were preparing for the return by the no-frills operator.

Aviation blogger Sean Moulton said a return to Belfast International was the more likely of the two “if Ryanair gets a decent enough deal”.

In the summer Ryanair blamed the UK Government’s failure to suspend or reduce air passenger duty (APD) and “the lack of Covid recovery incentives” for its decision to stop flights from Belfast International and Belfast City.

Mr Moulton said Ryanair had vacated the UK domestic market due to regulatory changes post-Brexit, which mean UK-registered aircraft are required for domestic and non-EU routes.

He said that, along with London Stansted, Manchester was one of just two bases for Ryanair’s UK-registered planes.

Jason McGuinness, Ryanair’s director of commercial, said it was “delighted” to add the new route, but that APD remained a stumbling block.

“While Ryanair is committed to the UK and to Derry Airport, the lack of Government support continues to create barriers to boosting traffic and growth,” he added.

The flight tax adds an extra £13 each way to the cost of UK domestic routes.

Ulster University senior economist Dr Esmond Birnie said the new route was welcome, as it would increase the viability of City of Derry while also boosting connectivity with Britain.

“From the consumer point of view, the extra benefit of Manchester is that whilst not as big as Heathrow, it does have a fairly good range of international connections,” he said.

“So that is a particular connectivity gain to NI. As for their general strategy towards NI, who knows but Ryanair themselves, but they are dipping a toe back in the water.”

Ryanair did not respond to a request for further details on future plans.

Ulster University economist Gareth Hetherington said Ryanair had been the most vocal airline in calling for the abolition of the air duty.

“The Independent Fiscal Commission is looking at taxes which could be devolved to Northern Ireland and they are due to report before May next year, so a new post-election Executive may once again have to consider their policy towards APD,” he said.

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin said the route was good news.

“Connections with Manchester are really important for our local economy, as well as being a key destination for study and social reasons,” she said.

She described Manchester as a “vibrant and dynamic city”.