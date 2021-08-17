Safety is my priority, says Balmoral Show boss as agricultural extravaganza returns

Cormac McKervey, head of agriculture at Ulster Bank and Alan Crowe, chief executive of the RUAS

The organiser of the 2021 Balmoral Show, supported by Ulster Bank, has said his priority will be the safety of spectators as the agricultural extravaganza resumes.

Last year’s event was cancelled as a result of the pandemic but this year’s event will go ahead at the later date of September 22 to 25.

But Alan Crowe, chief executive of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, which organises the show every year, said it will return to its traditional May timing next year.

Mr Crowe said preparations are taking place to get its site at the former Maze prison near Lisburn ready for visitors in the social distancing era.

“It’s a big site, over 247 acres, and we utilise pretty much every part of it… We’ve widened where our customers will be walking through the show, we’ve widened roadways, and aisle ways and put in one-way systems.

“Any buildings will have doors open so that there will be complete ventilation and marquees will be exactly the same.”

And while the GAA had worked with health trusts to position pop-up vaccination centres to attract fans on their way into the Ulster semi-finals, Mr Crowe said the RUAS would not be taking the same approach.

“We’re a charitable organisation and wouldn’t want to be getting involved in political situations in any shape or form.

“We’re just playing it straight through with what the government wants and leave it to others who are better placed to make those policy decisions.”

Mr Crowe said he was proud of the show’s ability to champion food producers.