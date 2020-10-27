Sale of Bombardier 'good news' for firm's workforce

The sale of aerospace giant Bombardier has been welcomed as "positive" while bringing a change of name to Spirit AeroSystems for one of our most famous companies.

And the work carried out in Belfast building the wings of Airbus' A220 jet have been cited by the new owner as a major factor in the deal.

The cash price for assets including Northern Ireland's biggest manufacturing employer, also known as Shorts, was slashed from $500m to $275m to factor in the collapse in the aviation industry from Covid-19.

DUP’s Gavin Robinson

East Belfast DUP Gavin Robinson said it was a "very positive day for the local workforce and the future of the A220 planes".

He said: "I am delighted that the sale has now concluded and Spirit are a very good fit for the local business and everyone will be hopeful for the future.

"This sale will allow Spirit to expand their relationship not just with Airbus, but also open further opportunities with our Belfast facility and Boeing."

Two other Bombardier businesses in Morocco and Dallas are also included, as well as the NI operations, which have 3,000 staff.

Overall, the deal is worth $1.2bn, with $824m for liabilities such as government advances and pension obligations.

Spirit said it is taking on $300m in Shorts pension scheme liabilities, with a "special contribution" of £100m to be paid next year.

A spokeswoman for Spirit said all acquisitions took the name of their new owner.

Jackie Pollock, regional secretary of trade union Unite, said: "This is positive news and will safeguard jobs as well as vital economic output and demand. It represents a vote of confidence in Northern Ireland's aerospace sector."

Tom Gentile, Spirit AeroSystems president and chief executive, said: "This acquisition accelerates our strategic transformation by increasing our Airbus content with the A220 composite wing and growing our aftermarket business.

"The transaction secures Spirit's position as the world's leader in composite structures for aircraft and as one of the leaders in integrated wing technologies.

"As with the rest of the aerostructures industry, performance will be adversely impacted due to Covid-19 for the coming years, but we worked closely with Bombardier on a mutually agreeable price reduction that mitigates this impact.

"Going forward, we look forward to becoming one of Bombardier's largest suppliers."

The global aerospace industry has taken a massive hit as a result of coronavirus and lockdowns around the world.

The deal is a relief to employees after Spirit had said last month "there can be no assurances" it would go ahead.

The downturn in aviation has led to around 2,000 manufacturing and aviation-related jobs being lost in Northern Ireland since the start of the year, with 600 jobs going at Bombardier. Aircraft seat manufacturers Thompson Aero in Portadown and Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel have also axed jobs.