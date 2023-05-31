Sales outside region exceed £20bn for Invest NI-backed businesses

All sectors supported by Invest NI grew sales in 2022, the agency has said in its latest KPI report

Northern Ireland firms supported by economic development agency Invest NI account for 75% of all exports and almost 80% of all sales outside the region, according to its latest figures.

External sales, comprising exports and trade with Great Britain, broke through a £20bn milestone for the first time in 2022, the agency said.

The agency was subject to a critical review last year by former BBC chairman Sir Michael Lyons. His report highlighted conflict at the top of the organisation as well as a failure to engage with areas outside Belfast.

But while it called for “profound change” at Invest NI, it stopped short of calling for the quango to be scrapped.

Invest NI’s key performance indicator (KPI) report published today outlines growth across employment, sales, external sales and exports for Invest NI-backed businesses between 2021 and 2022.

All sectors supported by Invest NI grew sales in 2022, including notable increases of £1bn in sales and 917 jobs for advanced engineering and manufacturing, and £800m for agri-food.

Life and health sciences and digital and creative both reported increases of around 20% in sales, as well as new jobs totalling a respective 871 and 605.

Employment rose by 3% to 135,214 people, while an increase of at least 15% was posted across export, external and total sales.

Of £26.3bn in total sales generated by firms receiving support from Invest NI, domestic sales accounted for £5.8bn and external sales £20.5bn comprised of £9.1bn in export sales and £11.4bn in trade with GB.

Mel Chittock, interim CEO of Invest NI, said: “These are a very strong set of performance indicators, particularly given the impact the EU Exit and Covid-19 has had on the business community right across Northern Ireland.

“This growth demonstrates the resilience and endeavours of NI businesses. It is also testament to the professionalism and commitment of Invest NI staff and to the help and support of our key partners and stakeholders.

“These results provide us with a very firm foundation from which we can continue to support the growth of the NI economy and deliver on the Department for the Economy’s 10X vision.”

The Republic of Ireland continues to be the largest export market, while greatest growth in sales at +16% was to the Americas including the US, Canada and South America.

Invest NI’s KPIs are designed to measure the value of employment and economic activity generated by the businesses, and to gain an understanding of the contribution Invest NI-supported businesses make to the wider NI economy.