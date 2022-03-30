Sammy Wilson calls on UK Government to stop P&O Ferries docking in Larne if workers not paid minimum wage

A stop sign is pictured in front of the P&O Ferries ship European Causeway, held in the Port of Larne, Northern Ireland. Picture: Reuters

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has called on the UK Government to bring forward legislation which would potentially stop P&O ships docking in Larne if workers onboard are not being paid the minimum wage.

The East Antrim MP was speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra following a session in the House of Commons in which the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said P&O Ferries will be forced to "fundamentally rethink their decision" to sack nearly 800 workers.

The Cabinet minister made the claim as he set out a series of measures in response to the redundancies.

These include plans to create "minimum wage corridors" on ferry routes between the UK and other countries.

He will also urge ports to refuse access to boats carrying workers paid below the minimum wage, and ask the Insolvency Service to consider disqualifying P&O Ferries chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite from acting as a company director.

However, Mr Wilson said such a proposal on not allowing access to boats would not be able to apply in Northern Ireland due to the “unique position” with P&O Ferries also owning Larne Port.

Mr Wilson said he was satisfied the minister had “moved with great speed” and “very robustly” against P&O, but urged him to go further by bringing in legislation “which will require them, whether they own the ships or own the ports, to pay seafarers the minimum wage”.

Mr Wilson also said he plans to have a meeting with the UK’s Maritime Minister as a result of P&O having a “monopoly” in the province and the “logistical difficulties” caused by the port still suspending sailings between Larne and Cairnryan.

"We are in a unique position in Northern Ireland because on that route P&O have a monopoly and own the port,” Mr Wilson told the BBC.

"It is a strategic asset for Northern Ireland. Over 50% of our trade goes through that port. I am hoping to have a meeting with him... to see what pressure can be put on P&O to get that port operating again. We are facing logistical difficulties.

"One of the main commercial gateways into Northern Ireland is not operative. I want to discuss with him what can be done to ensure in future actions by P&O can result in our main gateway being closed in this way.”

DP World-owned P&O Ferries sacked its crews and replaced them with agency workers on March 17.

The minimum wage in the UK for people aged 23 and over is £8.91 per hour.

Mr Hebblethwaite, whose basic annual salary is £325,000, told MPs on March 24 that the average pay of the agency crew is £5.50 per hour, but insisted this was permitted under international maritime laws.

He also admitted that his company broke the law by not consulting with trade unions before sacking workers.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Shapps said: "P&O Ferries' failure to see reason, to recognise the public anger, and to do the right thing by their staff has left the Government with no choice.

"I am today announcing a package of nine measures that will force them to fundamentally rethink their decision.

"This will send a clear message to the maritime industry: we will not allow this to happen again.

"Where new laws are needed, we will create them. Where legal loopholes are cynically exploited, we will close them. And where employment rights are too weak, we will strengthen them."