Scheme: £1m for firms to improve digital technology

Businesses across Northern Ireland are being urged to work on improving their productivity through a new £1m digital transformation programme.

Workshops and mentoring will be used to help over 1,000 businesses across Northern Ireland.

Economic development agency Invest NI has allocated over £860,000, with all 11 councils contributing £216,000.

Invest NI chief executive Kevin Holland said the Covid-19 pandemic had reinforced the importance of digital technologies and accelerated its use.

“The new programme will provide a platform for businesses to understand the digital options which are available to them, plan the next steps in their digital journey and create value for their customers in an increasingly competitive economy.”

He said the collaborative nature of the scheme, which starts during the summer, was “exceptional”. “The workshops will show Northern Ireland businesses how they can adopt existing and proven technologies to help them transform their business models, improve productivity and create value for customers, and will appeal to businesses in all sectors including manufacturing, retail, tourism, hospitality and construction.”

Out of the companies taking part, 200 with the highest potential for digital transformation will be offered one-to-one digital innovation mentoring.

The scheme will be administered by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council. Chief executive Jacqui Dixon said the plan demonstrated the focus of the councils and Invest NI to rebuild the economy through partnership.

It’s part funded by Invest NI and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

She added: “The councils are delighted to have secured this funding from Invest Northern Ireland. Delivery of the digital transformation programme is strategically significant for the region.”