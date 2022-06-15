Scrutinising body has a limited impact, admits Utility Regulator chief

The Utility Regulator is tasked with scrutinising proposed price increases by energy companies, consulting with the Consumer Council and the Department for the Economy.

The scrutiny is supposed to reassure consumers that they are paying a fair price for energy after the reasons behind a price rise and details of the costs of the supplier are closely examined.

Wholesale gas is normally 50p per therm, but its price has soared since the war in Ukraine began, before settling at around £2 per therm.

John French, the chief executive, admitted in a recent interview that his organisation has a limited impact. No matter how profitable a company is, the regulator cannot insist that companies themselves absorb the costs. Instead, the companies pass on the costs to customers.

Mr French said: “The role of the regulator is to make sure the market is working effectively and efficiently and to make sure that companies are charging the correct price for the services they provide. We set a profit margin of 2% for the companies but intrinsically if the costs of the inputs into that in the wholesale market are really high, it doesn’t really matter how efficiently you run the market.

“The cost to the consumer is going to increase and that’s the really hard bit.”

The UK has a price cap for consumers — but that is going to be increased from October to reflect rising wholesale costs, which will push prices up steeply. In contrast, because NI doesn’t have a price cap, our prices have been going up steadily, so we won’t face the same price shock.

There is no disapproval of Mr French among MLAs with a knowledge of the energy market. Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken says the term “toothless,” sometimes used to describe regulators who appear limited in their powers, does not apply. “I know John French reasonably well and he’s determined to control the prices as much as he can. But he doesn’t have the tools to be able to do that. I would be the first person to criticise any regulator or government department but I think that in this case, he’s got his hands tied behind his back.”