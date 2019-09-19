Sean Quinn fears family being 'blamed' for attack on company director Kevin Lunney

The founder of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) has condemned an attack on company director Kevin Lunney as "barbaric".

Sean Quinn, formerly Ireland's richest man, said that his family were outraged at the attack but feared they would be blamed for it.

Quinn Chief Operating Officer Mr Lunney was abducted on Tuesday evening while travelling home from work.

He was left with "life changing injuries" including a broken leg after being beaten, stabbed and then dumped by the side of the road in Co Cavan.

The former Quinn Group manufacturing company was broken up after Mr Quinn fell into bankruptcy after investing in the collapsed Anglo Irish Bank.

Kevin Lunney horror attack

After the company was restructured under new ownership Mr Quinn returned as a consultant, before leaving in 2016 claiming that he had been forced out and "stabbed in the back".

QIH has previously said there has been a campaign of threats and intimidation against senior management "by persons who had sought the return of Sean Quinn".

Mr Quinn has always distanced himself from those involved in the campaign against the new Quinn ownership.

Kevin Lunney

He told Northern Sound's The Joe Finnegan Show that he was in no way associated with the attack.

"As far as I am concerned, I have moved on and am involved in other things. We don't want to be labelled with this. This is the last thing we want," Mr Quinn said.

"The people doing this are not doing this for the Quinns because they should know this is going to damage the Quinns.

"My view is that you wouldn't do that to a dog. That is not natural and it doesn't make any sense to me.

"My reaction would be the same as anyone else's. It would be a sense of outrage.

"It would appear to me to be a fairly barbaric attack. Of course any proper individual and anybody with any sense of any morals would of course condemn that."

Mr Quinn said he has repeatedly condemned the attacks on Quinn executives.

"My family have been on to me and they are outraged as well. They have said we're going to take the flak for this and we are being blamed for this and that some people will look our direction at it," he said.

"It is a pity people are coming back to me all the time and asking me to condemn this... with all of these incidents... of course I condemn them.

"I am disappointed that people are always coming back to me and asking me about this because, since I left there and was sacked from there, the current executives and directors have issued legal proceeding against former directors, managers, staff, neighbours and friends. There is an awful of conflict down there.

"It is not me. I haven't been involved in those businesses for three and a half years.

"I'm condemning it totally and absolutely. There is no way around that. I am just saying it shouldn't still be linked to me or up to Sean Quinn to condemn this."

Mr Quinn said he has never been involved in violence in his life and all he could do is offer his condolences to Mr Lunney and his family.

"My own family have been on and they are outraged. They are asking me what can you do about this. All I am saying is what can I do?," he said.

"What do people want me to do? Do they want me to hang by the cross and say I am responsible for a, b, c or d? I'm not. I had nothing got to do with it."

Crossroads at Drumcoughill, Cornafean, Co Cavan where Kevin Lunney was found

"These guys pushed me out, they sacked me, three and a half years ago, and I have had no correspondence, or no dealings, no arguments, no fights or anything with them since."

The PSNI and Gardai are jointly investigating the attack on Mr Lunney.