Search for bright sparks as NIE opens up apprenticeship scheme

NIE Networks has launched its apprenticeship programme for 2021 across its design, IT, planning and cartography divisions.

The scheme offers a pathway to those considering a career in the energy industry by combining in-house training and on the job experience, alongside an academic qualification in electrical engineering and a salary throughout the duration of the course.

Kerri Pollock, HR Adviser at NIE Networks, said: "Our apprenticeship programme offers a full package career opportunity. With a wide range of roles on offer and the opportunity to progress up the career ladder after completing the apprenticeship, apprentices can earn as they learn and gain an academic qualification.

"With the energy landscape now focused on renewable energy and decarbonisation, roles for the future are going to be very different. Starting an apprenticeship with NIE Networks now means the opportunity to shape a sustainable energy future for Northern Ireland and that's a very exciting place to be."

Applications for this year's NIE Networks apprenticeship programme close at the middle of this month and are open to everyone from school leavers to those wishing to change careers. Visit www.nienetworks.co.uk/apprenticeships