Search to begin for a new Invest NI chief as Kevin Holland steps down

THE chief executive of economic development agency Invest NI is leaving the role, two years after his appointment was first announced.

Kevin Holland was appointed in October 2019 to replace Alastair Hamilton, who spent 10 years in the post.

Invest NI said Mr Holland had told the board of his intention to step down. There was no further detail available on whether his departure from the role was immediate.

Mr Holland said: “I joined Invest NI in 2019 after many years building international businesses around the world. Since then, I have been truly impressed by the successful businesses and people I have met here, as well as the expertise and commitment of the Invest NI team.

"There are clear centres of excellence where Northern Ireland is truly world class.

“I am proud of the positive impact we made through both the pandemic and economic uncertainties arising from the UK’s exit from the EU.

“Now, as Invest NI enters its next planning cycle, I have decided to pass on the leadership role and to focus on a new area.

“I would like to thank you all for your support over the past couple of years and look forward to seeing the continued development of this great organisation.”

Before joining Invest NI, Mr Holland had been a diplomat, working as minister-counsellor life sciences, health and social are at the British Embassy in Beijing, China.

He was previously a board director with the US-headquartered life sciences company Baxter, looking after its businesses in Russia, the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

Rose Mary Stalker, the chair of Invest NI, said she wished to join the board in thanking Mr Holland for providing “dedication and direction… during a particularly challenging time brought about by the impact of Brexit and the global pandemic”.

"During this time, Kevin has led the organisation in the delivery of emergency aid schemes and set up recovery plans for the region whilst maintaining Invest NI’s wide range of business programmes.

“We wish Kevin every success in the next chapter of his career.

“The process to recruit a new CEO will be initiated as soon as possible and interim arrangements will be announced over the coming days.”

Invest NI has had to tread a delicate line since the end of the Brexit transition period as it has marketed Northern Ireland’s dual market access to both the EU and Great Britain under the NI Protocol as a selling point to investors.

However, Economy Ministers Diane Dodds, Paul Frew and Gordon Lyons have called for the protocol to be abolished on the basis that it has created trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.