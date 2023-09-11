Selling a used car privately? Here’s what I learned the hard way...

If you’re using online platforms, you’ll require a thick skin and good antennae for potential scams

I got five great motoring years out of my 2012 Ford Focus, but the relationship was never going to last forever.

To begin with, a petrol car is not environmentally-friendly, and, as most of my car usage is commuting on my own in and out of Belfast city centre — which I know is even worse for the environment — a smaller model made more sense.

So when I got the chance to acquire a 2018 hybrid automatic Toyota Jaris, the days of my Ford Focus were numbered.

I’d bought it for £5,000 back in 2018 from its first owner, who lived in rural Co Down. My brother-in-law, who at that point was obsessed with ads for second-hand cars, had spotted it on online platform Gumtree.

We gave it a test-drive and agreed a deal for the asking price, later meeting for a handover at Sprucefield Shopping Centre near Lisburn. The experience couldn’t have been more straightforward.

So when it came to disposing of the Ford Focus last month, Gumtree — which used to be owned by eBay but became an independent company during the summer — was my first stop.

The Focus had been taken off the road for the time being as I’d already started driving the Toyota Jaris, so it was time to get ‘her’ shipshape again..

I got it checked out with my usual mechanic, spending £114 including VAT on things like an oil change and oil filter change.

There was a spend of £188 on two weeks’ temporary insurance, then £99 on six months’ tax, the minimum I could get it taxed for. I knew I’d get the majority of that refunded in the event of a successful sale, so that wasn’t too painful.

The car wasn’t in mint condition, which would be obvious upon viewing, and I optimistically put an asking price of £2,995 on it on Gumtree.

I was surprised to get an instant call from a man with an English accent offering to pay a deposit straight away without viewing the car if I sent him my bank details there and then.

The reason for his haste? He was in NI working for a named transport company (which to my knowledge, doesn’t have any operations here) and was seeking a new car for his wife. His plan was to drive it home.

But it all seemed suspicious and I wasn’t sure how soon I should part with my bank details in the Gumtree universe, so I made my excuses to him.

There were some email enquiries from would-be buyers, then a phone call from a man who lived nearby. He said he’d come out and see it the following evening — so since he was interested enough to come out and look at it, I thought I’d fend off any other approaches in the meantime.

The following night he took it, and my husband, for a test drive, then said he’d let me know. But I heard nothing. I’d been Gumtree-ghosted.

Then I took a call from an eager-sounding, self-professed Ford lover, who sounded like the perfect match. He arrived with his wife for a viewing the following night, but wasn’t impressed enough following a test-drive to make an offer, for all his enthusiasm on the phone.

It was all too bruising for me — as was the message from the other suitor who listed all the repairs he’d do to the car to justify an offer of £2,000. Again, he offered to pay instantly via bank transfer without viewing it.

Compared to my utopian experience of buying via Gumtree, it was all getting too fraught. After 72 hours, I took the ad down.

From the start, my husband had been urging me to take it to We Buy Any Car for a straightforward handover, but I’d insisted on trying Gumtree first.

Sheepishly, I acknowledged that Gumtree had worn me down, went to We Buy Any Car and achieved a good result. The company will give you a quote for your car online, based on its age and mileage. If you take it to a We Buy Any Car hub, they’ll check it out and make you an offer there and then, which could be revised down if your car isn’t in perfect condition.

They’ll also inspect your service history — and even though I hadn't gone for a full service, the work done a week earlier did stand me in good stead.

The online valuation had been £2,500, and they offered £2,303.72 minus a £49.99 admin fee — a better result than the £2,000 offers I was getting though Gumtree, and without the angst.

In hindsight, I approached Gumtree naively, and without doing enough research. Buying something on the platform is a very different experience to selling on it.

And on contact with Gumtree, it turns out the experience I’d had of people wanting to buy the car without viewing it and offering me a quick bank transfer, is a major red flag.

Joseph Rindsland, head of trust and safety at Gumtree, said: “Be suspicious if the buyer is willing to pay for the car without having viewed it, pressures you for a quick sale or is disinterested in the vehicle documentation.

“We take a zero-tolerance approach to fraud on our site, and strongly encourage users to report any concerns to us so that our dedicated trust and safety team can investigate and take action.

“My key advice for anyone buying or selling a vehicle is ‘touch the metal’. If purchasing, always physically view and test drive the car before transferring money and if selling, be very wary if you are offered payment without the buyer first seeing the vehicle. In addition, never share your bank details unless you are satisfied your buyer is genuine.

"Gumtree will never ask for payment so any communications to this effect will be phishing scams.”

He adds: “Gumtree works closely with the Vehicle Safe Trading Advisory Group (VSTAG) to reduce online vehicle crime by educating car buyers on potential scams and offering extensive advice on how to safely buy and sell vehicles online.”

I’d also been foolish in not restricting my communications to Gumtree itself, instead having my phone number on the ad and happily agreeing to converse on WhatsApp. What an idiot — turns out I was gormlessly enabling the fraudsters’ number one MO.

Mr Rindsland says: “Keep conversations on the Gumtree platform: fraudsters will be keen to move their messages onto other platforms to avoid our trust and safety systems. Be cautious if a buyer immediately gives you their email address, phone number or generally encourages another form of communication. Never feel pressured into giving your contact details. Our platform masks the email addresses of the sellers and buyers to prevent unwanted contact.”

He adds: “Last thought: Cars are big ticket items and a genuine buyer will be happy to give time to making the right purchase. If in doubt, walk away from the sale. And don’t forget: once you have sold the car you must notify the DVLA that you are no longer the registered keeper of the car.”