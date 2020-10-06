‘Sense of doom’ over second coronavirus lockdown fears in Northern Ireland

Businesses feel a constant sense of doom over concerns about a second lockdown, an economist said (Liam McBurney/PA)

Businesses feel a constant sense of doom over concerns about a second lockdown, an economist said.

The crisis will not be over as quickly as hoped for but firms have begun to bounce back from the record dip earlier this year, a survey from the NI Chamber showed.

Half already have or plan to reduce staff amid warnings it could be a staggering and zig zag recovery.

The recovery is going to be like a drunk who is walking home Richard Ramsey

Economist Maureen O’Reilly said uncertainty around the prospect of further lockdowns was not helping.

“They just need clarity very, very quickly.

“Some have said there is a constant feeling of doom.

“It is hard to run your business and make planning decisions.”

She noted almost half of member organisations of the Chamber business lobby group had seen little or no signs of improvement in conditions.

Richard Ramsey said the next three months would be much worse and predicted the local economy was not going to recover fast any time soon.

Ulster Bank’s chief Northern Ireland economist warned: “The recovery is going to be like a drunk who is walking home.

You just have to hope that they do not fall in the (River) Lagan Richard Ramsey

“It is certainly not going to be a straight line, there is going to need to be a lot of support on the way, whether it is a kebab or a lamp post, with no idea how long it will take them to get back.

“You just have to hope that they do not fall in the (River) Lagan.”

A fifth of Chamber members surveyed during the third quarter of this year expressed concern about ability to pay back Covid-19 loans.

A third of companies already have or plan to reduce working hours.

Alan Bridle, an economist at the Bank of Ireland, said it was a “moment of truth” after heavy Government intervention at the start of the crisis.

The jobs furlough scheme finishes at the end of the month.

He said: “The war chest of Government has been depleted significantly.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Ann McGregor, chief executive of the Chamber, said while many indicators have improved when compared to the previous three months they remained negative, meaning business conditions among many local companies continued to worsen.

“Some businesses have performed well/reasonably during the pandemic (37%) but the majority have been negatively impacted (62%) with many seeing little to no signs of improvement in trading conditions (43%).

“This emphasises the need for continued targeted intervention by government to support the many great businesses in Northern Ireland to survive this unnatural crisis in our economy.”

Brian Murphy, managing partner at financial advisers BDO NI, said: “As we enter this new phase it is so important that businesses are afforded both flexibility and support to allow them to plan for their long-term sustainability.”