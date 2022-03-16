Services and production sectors soar 3.5% above pre-pandemic levels in ‘positive’ news for NI economy

Output from Northern Ireland’s services sector has hit a record level to bring it up to 3.5% above pre-pandemic levels.

Services – which include shops and restaurants, as well as business and finance firms – account for around a large proportion of economic output and employment here.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said the data for the last quarter of 2021 was “positive” news for the economy.

The NI Statistics & Research Agency said that both Northern Ireland services and production output were 3.5% above levels seen at the end of 2019.

In contrast, UK services output was just 0.3% above the pre-pandemic level.

Here in Northern Ireland, services sector output grew by 1.3% in real terms over the fourth quarter of 2021, and 9.2% over the year.

The yearly rate of growth for Northern Ireland was stronger than that of the UK, at 7.1%.

And production sector output – which includes manufacturing – went up 1.1% in Northern Ireland over the fourth quarter of 2021 and expanded by 2.2% over the year.

However, a new measure from Nisra on the retail sector reported that its output was down 1.1% in the last quarter of 2021, and has slumped 2.9% over the year.

And unlike services and production, its output was 4.4% below pre-pandemic levels.

In Northern Ireland, quarterly services output growth was driven by expansion of 3.6% for business services and finance, and growth of 3% for transport, storage, information and communications sector.

But the wholesale and retail trade, along with repair of vehicles as well as accommodation and food service, all contracted.

However, the annual 9.2% growth for services output was driven by increases in all four subsectors, with the steepest rate of growth a 17% surge for business services and finance.

At 2.2%, yearly growth for the production sector was weaker than the expansion of the services sector. However, the growth had left the sector’s output at 3.5% above pre-pandemic levels.

All four sectors within production reported quarterly increases in output.

But a yearly contraction in output from manufacturing was driven by decreases in chemical and pharmaceutical productions, and engineering and allied industries.

However, there was growth of 13.2% in other manufacturing, 4.6% in the production of food, beverages and tobacco, 4% growth in metals and 2.6% growth in the manufacture of textiles, leather and related products.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said that expansion for both services and production to 3.5% above pre-pandemic levels was “positive”.

But he said the 2.9% slump in output for the retail sector was less cheering.

“This is not a good look for retail with 2022 set for the biggest squeeze on household incomes since the 1970s.”

He added: “The cost of living crisis will hit Northern Ireland harder than the rest of the UK. NI households have the lowest levels of discretionary and non-discretionary(energy & food) expenditure in the UK.”