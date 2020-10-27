Setanta deals for windows creating 12 new jobs

A mid-Ulster construction firm has won deals for its 'bolt-on' windows in a Britain and France - including at a vineyard belonging to property developer Paddy McKillen.

Setanta Construction in Magherafelt is also to create 12 new jobs at its workshop, including managerial and technical roles, after its export sales success.

The windows have been used at high-end hotel Claridge's in London and in Chateau la Coste in France - a property and vineyard owned by Belfast-born property magnate, Mr McKillen.

The firm won research and development (R&D) support from economic development agency Invest NI, which it used to develop an off-site dormer window system.

The dormer windows are manufactured and assembled in the company workshop and then taken to a site and bolted onto a building's main structure - a process which has reduced its time on site from weeks to hours.

The company has been able to cut its costs and increase productivity as a result.

Dr Vicky Kell, Invest NI's director of innovation, research and development said: "Setanta is already well established in the Northern Ireland market and recognised that in order to increase export sales, it needed to develop new solutions by investing in R&D."

And its innovation had given it a competitive edge, leading to major contracts including the work in London and in France. She said: "The company is an excellent example of recognising the importance of investing in R&D to maintain a competitive business beyond Covid-19, helping to build resilience and grow."

Invest NI said it had offered Setanta £138,000 of support towards its R&D and job creation.

Company director Mark Girbbin said it had identified a niche for a new product. "It may seem simple to many but our customers are delighted as it enables us to move on and off site quickly and can aid in the construction of a building very quickly. Our new offsite manufacturing process is elevating us to work on projects with high credentials."