Seven NI businesses that are taking TikTok by storm

In the past three years, TikTok has become one of the world’s largest social media firms, making it a useful platform for businesses.

It boasts over one billion active users, spread across 154 countries, with many of these being companies using it to advertise products and services.

Some have found huge success on the app and we have compiled a list of some of the best NI businesses to follow.

Mackles Ice Cream

Mackles Ice Cream is run by eight sisters - Jacqueline, Patrice, Donna, Carla, Kim, Leah, Andrea and Lily Mackle.

It started as a small counter in their family’s filling station in Monaghan and has now blossomed into five coffee and ice cream shops across the island.

The family has stores in Monaghan, Donegal, Armagh, Tyrone and opened their latest shop in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter last June.

Mackles first went viral on TikTok during the 2020 lockdown, with fans flocking to their drive through ice cream shop in Monaghan.

Its popularity hasn’t waned since, with its TikTok account boasting 39,200 followers and 472,000 likes.

The account showcases Mackle’s latest menu, employees participating in popular trends and their ice cream recommendations.

Kathryn Reid Jewellery

The NI-based jeweller has a massive TikTok following. After graduating from university in 2018, Kathryn, who is from Ballymoney, set up a small business on her family farm.

She takes inspiration for her unique jewellery range from the north coast, as well as the farm she grew up on. The cow and bull nose rings are popular across all of Kathryn’s social media platforms.

She models her products on TikTok, and also packs them and shares business updates on the app.

Kathryn currently has 116,600 followers and 3.1 million likes.

Little Makes By Niamh

This is a new small business based in Belfast and operated by mum-of-two, Niamh.

She sells her homemade and colourful personalised snow globe cups, tumblers, glassware, mugs and accessories in Northern Ireland and across the world.

Set up in 2021, she has 25,300 followers and 338,900 likes on TikTok.

Niamh regularly posts clips making and packing her products, and her most popular video showcasing some of her tumblers has nearly 150,000 likes.

By Caitlyn Collection

Based in Co Down and run by Caitlyn Lendrum, it sells a range products including make-up brushes, beauty blenders, cosmetics, skincare, jewellery and false lashes.

Its beauty blender cleaner is particularly popular online, with its TikTok showcasing how effective it can be.

By Caitlyn Collection has 27,100 followers and 364,000 likes on TikTok.

Hope Macaulay

A luxury fashion brand founded in Northern Ireland, Hope pioneers and creates sustainable, handmade knits that are produced by her team of local knitters.

Hope began working on her business in 2018 and by 2020 the company had emerged as a global brand, hailed by the fashion world and with a loyal following on social media.

Some of Hope Macaulay’s most popular videos on TikTok showcase influencers trying on knit products, as well as behind-the-scenes footage.

Hope Macaulay has 38,500 followers and 331,900 likes on the app.

WardWick Co

WardWick Co is ran by Ashleigh and Dylan – a young couple living in Northern Ireland.

They began their business during the 2020 lockdown and have gone on to make huge strides.

The inspiration behind the company came from the idea that smells can bring back a positive memory, with the pair wanting to help people relive some of the fondest times in their lives.

They source products from firms which are cruelty-free and vegan, and place a strong focus on sustainability.

WardWick Co has 10,500 followers and 156,800 likes on TikTok.

Some of its most popular videos include customer stories and footage of Ashleigh and Dylan producing their candles.

Piece of Cake Omagh

A modern bakery run by Hannah Stevenson, it specialises in brownies, blondies, cookies, cupcakes and cakes.

Hannah is a self-taught baker who forged her business from home alongside full-time jobs from April 2018, before becoming fully self-employed in January 2020.

On TikTok, it has 7,403 followers 193,400 likes.