Sharp rise in mortgage rates ‘could push up tenants’ rents’

Leading NI economist fears landlords could now pass on their rising costs

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (left) during a visit to a construction site for a medical innovation campus in Birmingham

The crisis in mortgage rates triggered by the UK’s mini-budget risks pushing up rents for tenants as well as monthly repayments for homeowners, an economist has said.

Since the pound crashed after the mini-budget was announced on September 23, lenders have pushed up interest rates on home loans in anticipation of significant jumps in the Bank of England base rate.

According to website Moneyfacts, the interest rate on a typical two-year fixed mortgage deal is currently 5.75%, up from 4.74%.

But Mark Magill, senior economist at the Ulster University economic policy centre, warned that people who are renting could feel the impact of landlords with mortgages passing on their own rising costs.

He said: “Over half of landlords in NI have at least one property which is mortgaged, which could cause landlords to transfer the additional costs arising from higher interest payments onto tenants.

“Given the relatively low income profile of renters, further increases in rents will compound pre-existing pressures from the cost-of-living crisis.”

He said he had been concerned about the level of private rents even before the mini-budget triggered panic in the markets and among lenders.

“Monthly private rents have risen by 8.4% in the past 12 months, and by 20% over the past five years — much faster than any other UK region.”

Byron Campbell, managing director of south Belfast rental property agency Piney, said he did not think the market could sustain rising rents.

“We are now in a situation where a one-bedroom apartment is up to £700 to £750 a month in locations in BT9 like Stranmillis, Malone Road and Lisburn Road, filtering into the city centre.

“With what wages are like at the minute, I don’t think there’s room for further rent increases as you’ll come to a stage where people won’t be able to afford it and start to miss rental payments.”

Rents have gone up due to rising demand, he said.

“There’s an overwhelming amount of people searching for rental accommodation in Belfast. and unfortunately there’s an under-supply of property and a lot of red tape for developers.”