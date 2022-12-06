Shein commits to improving standards following documentary

Chinese fashion retailer Shein has said it will invest $15m (£12.2m) in improving standards at its supplier factories as it admitted working hours at two sites breached local regulations.

The online brand said an independent investigation, launched following allegations over labour abuse made in a recent UK documentary, had uncovered that employees at two of its Chinese sites were working hours that were longer than allowed under local rules.

It found staff at one of the factories were working up to 13-and-a-half hour days with at least two to three days off a month, while those at the second site were working up to 12-and-a-half hours a day, with no fixed structure for days off.

Shein, which was founded by Chris Xu, said that “while these are significantly less than claimed in the documentary, they are still higher than local regulations permit”.

It has cut orders from the manufacturers that operate the sites by three quarters and given them a deadline of December 31 to address their working hours, or face possible further action.

The undercover probe by Channel 4 alleged employees at the factories were working up to 18 hours a day, throughout weekends and being paid as little as 3p an item, with just one day off a month.

The claims in the documentary, called Untold: Inside the Shein Machine, has seen the group come under heavy criticism.

Its recently launched licensed collection with The Rolling Stones is reportedly set to have its contract terminated over the allegations.

But Shein denied the other claims that were made over factory working practices in the documentary after the findings of the investigations commissioned by the firm and carried out by experts at Intertek and TUVR.

It said wages at the Chinese factories at the centre of the claims were both “significantly” higher than the local minimum wage in Guangzhou and more than the average wage of workers in the region’s clothing production sector.

“The claims that factories withhold workers’ salaries or illegally deduct wages are also untrue,” it added.

The firm also denied that workers are only paid pence per completed item, insisting they are paid per each step of a garment’s production process.