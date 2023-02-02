Shell’s ‘obscene’ £68.1bn profits slammed as Northern Ireland MPs call for action

Shell has said that profits rocketed to 84.3 billion dollars (£68.1 billion) (Anna Gowthorpe/PA

Northern Ireland MPs have branded the news of Shell’s record £68.1bn profits “obscene” after the global oil company revealed its highest ever profit on Thursday.

The DUP’s Carla Lockhart said: “This is obscene in the current cost of living crisis driven in the main by high energy prices. It is time the UK Government got a grip on this.

“Consumers pay when prices go up, but rarely benefit to the same degree when prices go down.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood added: “This is obscene. Making bumper profits off the backs of struggling people during a cost of living emergency.”

The energy giant said that core profits rocketed to 84.3 billion dollars (£68.1 billion) in 2022, surpassing the expectations of industry experts.

Its latest profit haul has increased pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to tax energy producers further, as households continue to come under pressure from sky-high bills.

Bumper profits by producers in 2022 prompted the Government to launch a windfall tax, called the Energy Profits Levy, which was then toughened by Mr Hunt.

Shell said it paid $1.9bn (£1.5bn) in windfall tax charges to the UK and EU.

Labour accused Mr Sunak of being “too weak” to stand up to oil and gas interests following Shell’s profit increase.

Shell also announced that it will pay a further four billion dollars (£3.2bn) to shareholders through a new share buyback programme, and will increase dividend payments by 15%.

The London-listed oil major told investors that adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) leapt 53% against the previous year, after energy prices were catapulted higher following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Adjusted earnings, including taxes, more than doubled to 39.9 billion dollars (£32.2bn).

The figures are part of a debut set of results for Wael Sawan, who took over as chief executive at the start of the year.

Shell added that core profits hit $20.6 billion (£16.6bn) in the fourth quarter of 2022, although this represented a 4% decrease on the same period in 2021.

Mr Sawan said: “Our results in Q4 and across the full year demonstrate the strength of Shell’s differentiated portfolio, as well as our capacity to deliver vital energy to our customers in a volatile world.

“We believe that Shell is well positioned to be the trusted partner through the energy transition.

“As we continue to put our powering progress strategy into action, we will build on our core strengths, further simplify the organisation and focus on performance.

“We intend to remain disciplined while delivering compelling shareholder returns, as demonstrated by the 15% dividend increase and the four-billion-dollar share buyback programme announced today.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Campaigners from Greenpeace said Shell is “profiteering from climate destruction” after the record profit haul.

“While Shell counts their record-breaking billions, people across the globe count the damage from the record-breaking droughts, heatwaves and floods this oil giant is fuelling,” Greenpeace senior climate justice campaigner Elena Polisano said.