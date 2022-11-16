Ship building returns to Belfast: Harland & Wolff part of team selected as preferred bidders on new MoD contract

Harland & Wolff is set to help build three crucial support ships to the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, after being selected as a preferred bidder in a £1.6 billion contract.

The Belfast shipbuilding firm are part of Team Resolute, which includes BMT and Navantia UK.

The contract is expected to create 1,200 jobs across the UK and a further 800 jobs across the supply chain.

Harland & Wolff’s welding academy is also set to train 300 new UK welders during the contract.

The vessels being built provide munitions, stores and provisions to the Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers, destroyers and frigates deployed at sea.

Under the proposal, Harland & Wolff would be responsible for the final assembly for all three ships with the three 216-metre-long vessels – each the length of two Premier League football pitches - to be built to Bath-based BMT.

The ships will be the second longest UK military vessels behind the two Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.

The shipyard last built a ship in 2003 when the Anvil Point was launched.

Under the contract, the majority of the blocks and modules for the ships would be constructed at Harland & Wolff’s facilities in Belfast and Appledore, with components to be manufactured in their other delivery centres in Methil and Arnish.

The contract is still subject to final Treasury approval.

Local MP Gavin Robinson said it was “fantastic news for Belfast”.

"Harland & Wolff’s Belfast operation will be heavily involved throughout the process through both construction and final assembly stages,” he said.

“The majority of work will take place across the UK and I am delighted that workers in Belfast will be playing a key role in delivering these state of the art vessels for the Royal Navy and contributing to our nation’s defence capabilities.

“Harland & Wolff has been part of some of the most significant chapters of our history. However, today’s announcement reminds us that it remains a significant national asset, as one of only three UK shipbuilders suitable for major MoD contract.

"The shipyard will continue to be a key asset for Belfast and Northern Ireland for a long time to come.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Congratulations to Team Resolute, which includes the historic Belfast shipbuilding firm Harland & Wolff, for being selected as preferred bidders.

The prospective vessels to be built

“This announcement is a fantastic testimony to Belfast’s shipbuilding heritage and reputation for innovation and expertise.

“The jobs and investment which this will deliver to Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK will create life-changing opportunities, while the training of hundreds of new UK welders will ensure a bright future for local industry.”

It marks better news for Harland & Wolff after they bid for a contract as part of a £250m scheme to create a successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia which was scrapped.

In the summer, the shipyard also won a contract of nearly £10m to build 12 barges in its second contract with Riverside Energy Park, which is part of the Cory Group of businesses.

The barges will be used to transport waste on the River Thames.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace added: “This news will be a significant boost to the UK shipbuilding industry. By selecting Team Resolute, the Ministry of Defence has chosen a proposal which includes £77 million of investment into the UK shipyards, creating around 2,000 UK jobs, and showcasing cutting-edge British design.

“Building on ambitions laid out in the National Shipbuilding Strategy, this contract will bolster technology transfer and key skills from a world-renowned shipbuilder, crucial in the modernisation of British shipyards.”