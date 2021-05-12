Shortage of houses for sale in NI pushes up prices

Survey: Samuel Dickey of Rics says supply is not meeting demand of buyers

House price growth in Northern Ireland accelerated last month with a lack of supply expected to continue driving increases, according to a survey today.

The residential market report from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) and Ulster Bank said an increase in enquiries from potential buyers had been reported.

A slightly smaller number, but still a majority, reported growth in the number of new sales.

But surveyors also indicated that the flow of properties being advertised was not keeping up with demand from buyers and that was contributing to rising prices.

Surveyors reported that growth had in fact accelerated in April.

Most said they expected sales to increase in the next three months, though in slightly smaller numbers than March.

Even more expected house price rises between May and July.

Samuel Dickey of Rics said: “More properties are coming onto the market, but they aren’t coming on at a sufficient rate to meet buyer demand.

“However, as life normalises more, that may encourage an increasing number of vendors to put their homes on the market.

“That would help boost sales and perhaps help take some of the heat out of the strong prices rises that we have seen in recent months.”

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, said there had been little change in a pattern of strong mortgage demand.

“Looking to the three months ahead, our pipeline suggests that mortgage activity will continue to be strong,” he added.

Separate surveys have reported growth in prices.

An Ulster University report this week revealed house price growth of 7% in early 2021 compared to early 2020 to an average of £189,853.

However, the latest house price index from Land & Property Services, covering the last quarter of 2020, reported a 5.3% increase to £147,593.

Unlike the Ulster University report, that price index includes auction sales.

Simon Rubinsohn, Rics chief economist, said planning reforms outlined in the Queen’s Speech could provide part of the answer to a lack of supply UK-wide.