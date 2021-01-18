SHS Group chief Elaine Birchall named as new vice chair of CBI

Exciting role: Elaine Birchall has been appointed the vice chair of CBI NI

CBI Northern Ireland has appointed Elaine Birchall as its new vice chairperson for 2021.

Ms Birchall succeeds Fane Valley chief executive Trevor Lockhart and will serve alongside CBI NI chairman and Barclays head of corporate banking, Adrian Doran.

One of the most respected business leaders in Northern Ireland, Ms Birchall has been chief executive of SHS Group since 2015.

The group owns many household brands including WKD, Shloer and bottlegreen and distributes brands including Colgate, Nurofen and Dettol. It is also the largest supplier of own label herbs, spices and condiments in the UK.

Before joining SHS Group, Ms Birchall held management and leadership roles in Europe, the USA and South Pacific for Colgate Palmolive. She also has previously led PZ Cussons UK as managing director and managed operations in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya as Area Director for PZ Cussons Africa.

Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland director, said: "I'm thrilled that Elaine has been appointed as CBI Northern Ireland vice chair for 2021. Her leadership will undoubtedly ensure the CBI continues to represent the views of NI businesses to policymakers - from Stormont, to Westminster and Whitehall - on the issues which matter at this most challenging of times.

"I would also like to thank Trevor Lockhart for his hard work over the past few years, both as CBI chair and vice chair.

"His wisdom, warmth and humour have been so important to me personally and to the entire CBI team through one of the most tumultuous periods I can remember."

Ms Birchall added: "I'm delighted to be appointed to this significant role, as the NI business community grapples with the considerable challenges experienced throughout 2020.

"As a region powered by businesses of all sectors and sizes,

"CBI NI will continue to use its voice to communicate what companies need at the highest level of policy and decision making. Our economic recovery depends on it. I personally intend to leverage our collective determination, expertise and innovation to showcase business as a force for good and a means of developing a greener and stronger economy."