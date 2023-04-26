‘Signs of spring’ emerging in financial outlook for Northern Ireland households

From left, Clodagh Rice, business correspondent with BBC Northern Ireland, with Martin Fisher, NI manager, Martin Busch, president, and David Malone, chief executive of the Irish League of Credit Unions, and Austin Hughes, economist, launch the April 2023 Consumer Sentiment Index for Northern Ireland

Pressure from the cost of living crisis appears to be alleviating for Northern Ireland consumers, according to a new survey published this morning by the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU).

Positivity around the economic potential attached to the Windsor Framework and the Good Friday Agreement anniversary celebrations are identified as drivers of greater optimism.

“If we could avoid another big shock, I would be optimistic we’re seeing the first signs of spring,” said economist Austin Hughes, speaking at the launch of ILCU’s April 2023 Consumer Sentiment Index for Northern Ireland.

The sentiment is more upbeat here than in Great Britain or the Republic of Ireland, said Mr Hughes, highlighting signs of more households feeling the pinch across the border.

ILCU presented the findings of its index at a breakfast seminar in Belfast hosted by BBC NI business correspondent Clodagh Rice.

League chief executive David Malone and NI manager Martin Fisher also spoke at the event, discussing plans to evolve the focus of the credit union model into SME, community and green lending, and improve the efficiency of its operations through digitisation.

NI affiliates of the organisation total 84 credit unions, serving more than 560,000 members and managing around £2bn in assets. In the last decade, its membership has increased by 34%, loans by 33% and savings by 76%.

“These are strong indicators of trust,” said Mr Fisher. “We have a long and proud history in Northern Ireland and in the last decade alone, credit unions have supported communities through the financial downturn, Brexit, Covid pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis.

“As we look to the future, we can see growing opportunities to do even more.”

Times are still tough for NI households, but the April index indicates “faint signals the dawn is coming”, said Mr Hughes.

An increase in optimism, and notable decrease in pessimism, is evident across all five parameters of the survey.

Since January, NI households believing the general economic situation will get worse over the next 12 months have decreased from 64% to 58%, while those believing it will get better have climbed from 22% to 26%.

Warmer weather and an easing of inflation have improved prospects, with increased optimism most notable among the 25-34 age group but least apparent among 35 to 44-year-olds with more bills to pay.

“People’s worst fears haven’t been realised,” said Mr Hughes. “But the majority of consumers are still saying things are tough.”

Greater positivity around the jobs market indicates resilience, he said, with consumers believing the number of unemployed will rise over the next 12 months falling from 53% to 39% and those thinking numbers will fall increasing from 25% to 31%.

“If people think ‘my job’s ok’, they begin to plan other things,” said Mr Hughes.

Looking at the financial situation of respondent’s own households compared with 12 months ago, those identifying their situation as worse fell from 65% to 58% while numbers reporting an improved situation rose from 14% to 17%.

“Some people have managed to swim very well through these difficult currents,” said Mr Hughes. “But the dial hasn’t moved, there has been a slow fading away of economic winter over the last couple of months, a slight thaw.”

Questioned about expectations for their household finances over the next 12 months, meanwhile, consumers anticipating a worse situation fell from 51% to 45% and those forecasting an improvement rose from 21% to 25%.

“A majority are saying things will stay the same or get better,” said Mr Hughes. “There is a sense the worst may be over in terms of the pressures.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean households here are ready to start spending again, however, with consumers believing it is a bad time to buy big ticket items falling from 40% to 34% but those thinking it’s a good time also declining from 10% to 7%.

“People want to see the whites of the eyes of the recovery before they’ll start to spend again,” he said.

ILCU also threw a new question into its April survey aimed at determining the stability of household finances, asking respondents how they would deal with a financial emergency costing £750.

Results were largely positive for NI consumers, with most able to cover the emergency; 40% from their savings and 21% using available cash from their current income.

Respondents here appeared to be less stretched than in the Republic, where only 14% said they would be able to use available cash from their current income.

And 17% in the Republic said they would be unable to meet the cost of the emergency, against 12% in Northern Ireland.

While the economy is more buoyant across the border, Mr Hughes said more households are stretching the limits of their means and a deterioration was notable in consumer sentiment in the Republic over the last 12 months.

Martin Busch, a member of Lisburn Credit Union for 40 years, was appointed as president at the ILCU AGM in Killarney last weekend.