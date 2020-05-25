Silverwood Smart Marketing sets up in Newry

Five jobs are being created in a new marketing company in Newry.

Silverwood Smart Marketing has been set up by Tony McKeown, who has over 20 years' experience working for major brands.

Mr McKeown said: "We have already filled three of our initial five posts and will be recruiting for the other two later in the year when the economy begins its recovery."

He said that even in the present economic climate Newry still has great potential. "Newry is a vibrant place with many fantastic small and medium-sized family firms, mixing with some indigenous companies who have grown to operate on a global stage. In addition, Newry, Mourne and Down Council have unveiled ambitious infrastructure plans.

"As we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, businesses will need to be more agile and innovative and particularly in their marketing. We look forward to helping owners and managers."