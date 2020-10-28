Sinn Fein only returned wrongly paid £30,000 Covid support this week, department confirms

Stormont's Department for the Economy has confirmed that Sinn Fein only returned £30,000 awarded to the party in error this week.

BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show revealed on Wednesday that Sinn Fein offices had been paid £30,000 in Covid-19 support grants, despite political parties being ineligible for the funding.

The political party offices were the latest businesses to wrongly receive payments from the Executive's Small Business Support Grant Scheme.

The Department for the Economy confirmed that one payment was made "to a current elected representative and one to a former elected representative. In addition, a payment was made to the office of a political party".

"All three grants have now been repaid - one received on the 26th of October and the other two on the 27th of October," the spokesperson said.

Sinn Fein accepted the party should not have received the funding.

“Three Sinn Fein offices received automatic and unsolicited payments of £10,000 under the Small Business Grant Scheme," a party spokesperson said.

“Sinn Fein offices did not qualify and did not apply for the scheme and the monies have been returned to the Land and Property Services.”

The Nolan Show has claimed that Sinn Fein only repaid the money this week after issues with the scheme were highlighted by the programme.

West Tyrone MLA Maoliosa McHugh's constituency office was one of those to incorrectly receive the funding in March.

The Nolan Show claimed Senator Elisha McCallion was also in receipt of the funding, but she did not respond when contacted by the programme.

Sinn Fein's Elisha McCallion

Mr McHugh told the Nolan Show that he was notified when the money was paid into the party's West Tyrone bank account, but could not say exactly when Sinn Fein paid the money back.

He said he had contacted party officials to arrange for the money to be paid back "quite a while ago".

Asked if the money had been paid back months ago Mr McHugh said "no I'm not saying that".

Mr McHugh said he got confirmation on Monday that the money had been repaid.

"I couldn't just say exactly when it was," he said.

"It was paid back, I couldn't tell you, but I know it was paid back."

He said there was "great difficulty" contacting Land and Property Services to pay the money back.

TUV leader Jim Allister said he has asked the Commissioner for Standards to investigate the matter.

The SDLP, UUP and Alliance Party have all confirmed that they did not receive any funding from the scheme, while the Department for the Economy confirmed no DUP representative was awarded a grant.

Leader of the SDLP Colum Eastwood (Liam McBurney)

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Sinn Fein had a number of questions to answer around the repaying of the money.

“When did Sinn Fein leadership become aware of this and what steps did they take to resolve it?," the Foyle MP asked.

"This scheme opened in March and if the money was only returned as recently as this week, people will rightly wonder what the reason for the long delay is.

"This is yet another example of there being one rule for ordinary people across the North and another rule for them.”

His comments were echoed by DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton.

"Registration for the Business Support Grant Scheme closed on 20 May. It is unacceptable and unjustifiable that this money is only now being repaid several months later," Mr Middleton said.

New figures from the Department of the Economy show that over £4.5m was paid out to businesses who may not have qualified for the scheme.

The department has indicated that of 24,700 payments made under the scheme, 452 were made to those "who may not be eligible".

It confirmed 70 of the 452 businesses who wrongfully received the funding has now repaid it.

On Monday it emerged £520,000 was paid out in March to wind turbine owners in error, they were declared ineligible seven weeks after the money was automatically paid out.

Owners of anaerobic digesters also wrongly benefited, with the Department for the Economy confirming that one payment of £10,000 had been made.

Payments were automatically sent out to the bank accounts of businesses deemed eligible.

There is no suggestion any recipients acted inappropriately.

The Department for the Economy has defended its actions amid the "scale of the challenge" presented by the pandemic.

"The department has paid out more than £338 million to more than 32,000 businesses across the £10,000 Small Business Support Grant, the £25,000 Retail, Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure Grant, and the NI Microbusiness Hardship Fund," a spokesman said.

"It should be noted that the scale of the challenge presented by the pandemic, and the unprecedented speed and scale of the Executive's response to it, was acknowledged by Comptroller and Auditor General Kieran Donnelly in the NI Audit Office report of 2 September 2020 on the Executive's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The department will, where possible, seek to recover any funding that may have been paid to those deemed ineligible to receive payment."