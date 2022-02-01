Sir Van Morrison’s cash pile dwindles by 21% to £6.7m

Van Morrison performs on stage during the Isle of Wight festival at Seaclo

The cash pile held by singer-songwriter Sir Van Morrison through one of his main companies has dwindled from £8.5m to £6.7m, its accounts have shown.

The accounts for Exile Productions Ltd, which have just been filed at Companies House, suggest the closure of music venues during lockdowns has not had a catastrophic impact on the finances of east Belfast-born Sir Van.

Sir Van has been an outspoken critic of Covid-19 restrictions, and released three anti-lockdown protest songs towards the end of 2020.

The release of the songs prompted Health Minister Robin Swann to retaliate in an article in Rolling Stone magazine, where he called Van Morrison’s views “bizarre and irresponsible”.

“I only hope no one takes him seriously. He’s no guru, no teacher” — a reference to Sir Van’s 1986 album, No Guru, No Method, No Teacher.

In June last year, when gigs by Sir Van at the Europa Hotel were cancelled at the last minute, he was joined on stage by DUP MP Ian Paisley in a chant of “Robin Swann is very dangerous”.

Over the year to April 2021, the period covered in the accounts, Exile Productions held net assets of £7.3m, down from £8m.

According to the unaudited financial statements for Exile Productions, amounts owed by the company’s debtors had risen from £1.1m to £1.8m over the year, while cash at bank and in hand had fallen by 21% from £8.5m to £6.7m.

Sir Van’s music has been receiving renewed exposure through its use on the soundtrack of Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film, Belfast.

There are 10 songs performed by Sir Van used throughout the film, including his own songs Days Like This, Bright Side of the Road and Warm Love.

Exile Productions deals with licensing of Sir Van’s music.