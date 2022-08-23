Site of old Dublin Road Movie House to be used as outdoor entertainment area

Belfast City Council has awarded an outdoor licence for entertainment on the site of the demolished Movie House Cinema on Dublin Road.

At the recent meeting of the council’s Licensing Committee, elected representatives agreed an application for the provisional grant of a seven day annual outdoor entertainments licence to provide outdoor musical entertainment. The applicant was Mr Lawrence Bannon of Tobar Inns Limited, of the Marcus Ward Cocktail Bar and Restaurant.

The premises will be a newly formed outdoor events space located on the current hard-standing area on the corner of Bankmore Square and Dublin Road, where the Movie House Cinema was demolished. It will use up the entirety of the space formerly occupied by the cinema. The perimeter to the event space is to be formed with shipping containers.

The maximum number within the event space is yet to be agreed by the council building service and may vary depending on individual concert set-up proposals. The days and hours during which entertainment is proposed to be provided are Monday to Saturday, 11.30am to 11.00pm and Sunday, 12.30pm to 11.00pm.

The council report states: “The applicant proposes to provide an area for the consumption of food and alcohol which will include the provision of live music.”

It adds: “Public notice of the application has been placed and one objection was received from a local resident on May 9 2022. Further to the objection both parties attended a liaison meeting organised by the Service on June 24 2022.

“The licensee advised that the main use of the space was for the consumption of food and drink with entertainment being provided on Thursday to Sunday, and that a sound barrier was being constructed along the perimeter of the premises adjacent to Marcus Ward Street. Following these discussions, the objector agreed to withdraw the objection.”

The police and fire service made no objection to the application.