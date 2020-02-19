Slow down in Northern Ireland house price increases as average hits £140k

Rate of growth in house prices weakest in seven years.

House price increases in Northern Ireland are slowing down with the average growing by 2.5% to reach £140,190 over the last year, according to a report.

And the number of house sales during 2019 was also down 4.3%, with provisional figures indicating there were 23,919 sold during the year — compared to 24,998 the year before.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said the rate of growth reported in the residential property price increase for the last quarter of 2019 was the weakest in seven years.

The report from Land & Property Services also said there had been marginal growth in average prices of 0.2% over the quarter.

Apartments were the only type of home to see a fall over the year, with an average price of £109,299 — down by 2.1%.

In contrast, detached homes rose by nearly 4% in price to £210,191 on average while semis rose by 3.1%. The average price of a terraced house rose by just under 2% to £98,000.

Across Northern Ireland’s 11 council areas, Lisburn and Castlereagh had the highest average price at £165,011, while Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon had the cheapest average at £124,208.

The provisional statistics also say that there were 6,021 homes sold during the quarter, down 11% on the same quarter a year earlier.