Slowdown: Rising cost of living hits shopping habits

Consumers have "put the brakes" on their shopping habits due to the soaring cost of living, according to figures.

The latest BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor revealed that sales dipped in April after a sharp downturn in consumer confidence.

Separate figures from Barclaycard showed that credit card spending on retail and eating out slowed last month as people tightened their belts.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: "The rising cost of living has crushed consumer confidence and put the brakes on consumer spending."