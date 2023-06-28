Small number of NI stores among 300 Boots sites to close across UK

Boots is to shut 300 UK stores over the next year including a small number of sites in Northern Ireland (photo credit: Yui Mok/PA)

A consolidation of Boots stores located close to each other will see a small number of sites in Northern Ireland, but none in the Republic of Ireland, closing their doors.

Specific locations earmarked for closure have yet to be confirmed, but will generally involve stores within 5km of other outlets.

There are no proposed redundancies, with all impacted team members set to be offered redeployment, said the chemist. A store rejuvenation programme is rolling out across remaining stores.

News of the planned closures, which will reduce Boots’ portfolio from 2,200 to 1,900 stores, comes as the US-owned chain reported a 13.4% sales boost in Q3 and a ninth consecutive quarter of market share growth.

A Boots spokeswoman said: “Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed and focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up-to-date environment.”

Yesterday Boots revealed a surge in online shoppers and people opting for own-brand labels has driven up sales over the latest quarter.

The chain said its own ranges have been flying off the shelves as consumers hunt down value.

It came as its US owner, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), revealed its net quarterly profit more than halved as demand for Covid vaccines and testing declined.

But retail sales across Boots jumped by 13.4% in the three months to the end of May, compared to the same period last year.

It was driven up by a boost in online shoppers with sales on its digital platform surging by a quarter over the latest period.

Boots said its Everyday essentials label, which includes 60 toiletries and personal care products sold for less than £1.50, saw volume growth of 40%.

The company said it reflects people opting for more affordable products, amid a squeeze on households’ disposable incomes.

More consumers are shopping at Boots more often, the chain said. It marks a shift from other major personal care retailers like Unilever which have seen sales boosted by higher prices rather than people buying more.

Beauty products, especially skincare, were best sellers over the latest period with sales up 18% year on year, and May recording the biggest week for the category outside of Christmas.

Its in-house brand No7 also sold well during the quarter, as well as suncare range Soltan amid seasonally warmer weather.

The group’s pharmacy arm saw sales grow by 5.7%, driven by hay fever products and over-the-counter medication, including the launch of its erectile dysfunction range, Eroxon.

WBA last year pulled plans to sell the UK retailer, after receiving a number of takeover approaches including one valuing it at about £5bn.

The Walgreens merger deal for Boots in 2014 valued the firm at about £9bn at the time.

Seb James, managing director of Boots UK and ROI, said: “Our focus on offering our customers the best in healthcare and beauty, together with a continued commitment to great value, has been well received, and it is lovely to see more people choosing to shop with Boots.

“It is particularly pleasing to see our own brands proving popular, including an exceptional No7 performance.”