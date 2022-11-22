Software company Decision Time wins IFA deal

IFA: The Northern Ireland team ahead of its clash with Greece in September

Antrim software company Decision Time has scored a major deal with the Irish Football Association.

The governing body for soccer here is now using software from Decision Time to ensure effective governance.

The IFA, one of the world’s oldest football governing bodies, has snapped up two Decision Time products for meeting management and risk management.

It joins a portfolio of Decision Time customers including Tourism NI, Translink, Royal Mail, and HM Land Registry, as well as 90 housing associations and over 30 credit unions.

Geoff Higgins, managing director of Decision Time, said: “Good governance and effective management are critical for a governing body so that it can ensure efficient use of public money, good management of the football estate, and success on the pitch, whilst making a positive contribution to civic life.”

“We are really pleased that the IFA has chosen Decision Time’s software.”