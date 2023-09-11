Some ‘positive’ signs despite another drop in NI business activity

Business activity in Northern Ireland dropped for the second month in a row during August, a report has revealed today.

According to the Ulster Bank NI purchasing managers’ index, higher interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis are taking their toll on demand in the economy.

All monitored sectors of the economy were affected, but despite a decline in activity and new orders, companies were continuing to take on new staff.

Richard Ramsey, chief economist at Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland, said: “Like the weather, private sector performance in most of the UK regions took a turn for the worse during August.

“Only two UK regions recorded growth in output last month. Northern Ireland is at the bottom of the list, with the sharpest rates of decline seen across the UK.”

However, he added that old difficulties were starting to ease.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey

“There were some positive aspects of the Northern Ireland survey, including the UK’s fastest rate of employment growth, and the ongoing normalisation of supply chains, with faster delivery times benefiting local firms.

“In addition, despite ongoing challenges, firms outside of the construction industry are expecting a pick-up in activity in 12 months’ time, meaning that sentiment continues to be relatively healthy.

“However, these positives are outweighed by a weakening in demand and a pick-up in inflationary pressures.

“Business activity in Northern Ireland fell for the second month running, with output recording its fastest rate of decline in seven months and all four sectors posting a decline in August.”

Even though the costs facing business had eased, there were factors pushing up companies’ output prices.

“Inflationary pressures had been easing over the past 12 months or so, but faster rates of input cost inflation, which respondents attributed to higher wages, and output price inflation were reported in the latest survey.

“This is still well below the elevated inflation rates seen during the past three years, but is perhaps a warning to businesses that they can’t be complacent about cost pressures.”

The challenges and deteriorating conditions in the private sector were compounded by the parlous state of the public sector, Mr Ramsey said.

“This survey relates to the deteriorating conditions in the private sector. The challenges we are seeing in the public sector at a national level, not least the emerging signs of years of underinvestment, are worrying.

“This is also a feature in Northern Ireland, but addressing these challenges is complicated by the ongoing absence of an Executive and the mounting fiscal challenges this is creating.”

The business activity index showed the sharpest reduction in activity since January.

There have been 14 consecutive increases in interest rates, to a level of 5.25%, with Mr Ramsey previously predicting a further increase to 5.5% when the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee holds its next meeting on September 21.