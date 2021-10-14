‘Something special’ planned as Omniplex moves into Belfast’s CastleCourt

Omniplex has announced it is to move into part of the old Debenhams store in Belfast’s Castlecourt promising “something special”.

The group is to open a nine-screen cinema, including a bar and “super comfort” seating.

It said it will offer an “intimate and luxurious setting”.

Omniplex director Paul John Anderson vowed the development will be like no other the group has.

“We are going to do something very special in CastleCourt,” Mr Anderson said.

“Expect to see new and never-before-seen levels of luxury, quality and service for an afternoon or night out at the cinema.

"We are incredibly excited by the project which will breathe new life into Belfast’s city centre and we aim to have it fully operational before Christmas 2022.”

Omniplex Cinema Group is one of two new anchor tenants taking over the 80,000sq ft of space vacated by Debenhams earlier this year.

The fit out and construction of the nine-screen cinema will create up to 80 jobs. Once operational the Omniplex will employ 40 people full and part time.

CastleCourt centre manager Leona Barr described the arrival of Omniplex as a “significant step towards the regeneration of Belfast city centre”.

“We are thrilled to confirm Omniplex as one of the two new anchor tenants in CastleCourt,” she said.

"Not only are the jobs and investment they bring to the heart of Belfast significant, they will also play a central role in revitalising the city centre.”

“The high streets of cities across the UK and Ireland have been changing shape and adapting to the new desires and demands of shoppers and visitors,” Ms Barr said.

“More retail with attractive and substantial leisure attractions as well as quality bars, cafes and restaurants enhances the city centre experience and CastleCourt’s offer will deliver this.”

The plans have also been welcomed by SDLP councillor Gary McKeown who said it was “good news” for Belfast city centre.

"The loss of Debenhams was a major blow, coming on the back of a number of shop closures during the pandemic. However, the opening of this cinema will help increase footfall to the area and have a knock-on benefit for the economic health of this part of town,” he said.

"It's also welcome news on the employment front, delivering job creation both during construction and after opening. Hopefully this sends out a signal that Belfast city centre is back in business, and we start to see further similar announcements over the coming months.”

CastleCourt shopping centre has reported strong performance with a dramatic increase in customer spend since reopening on 30th April. It is home to 80 retailers employing a total of 1,000 people and has defied all forecasts of a slump following the closure of anchor tenant Debenhams earlier this year.