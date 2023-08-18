Spar owner Henderson Group announces sales of £1.23bn for 2022

Sales at the grocer, wholesaler and retailer, one of Northern Ireland’s most successful family-owned companies, are up 15.6% on the year before.

Pre-tax profit went from £52.68m in 2021 to £57.123m in 2022, an increase of 8.4%.

The company said the results are due to be filed at Companies House on Friday.

Chief financial officer Ron Whitten said the results were down to “a strong and improving mix within the business, continued investment and controlled operating costs”.

Mr Whitten said: “In 2022, we made a strategic capital investment of £33m across new and existing retail and wholesale locations, opening a further nine independent and company-owned stores.

"Our foodservice company has recovered the momentum lost during the Covid-19 outbreak which particularly affected the hospitality sector and delivered a sales increase of 41.4% in Northern Ireland last year.”

The company said Henderson Foodservice had “repositioned” post-Covid with an updated digital platform. It and now processes 40% of its sales online.

Mr Whitten added: “We are pleased with the group’s performance for 2022, achieved against a challenging backdrop.

"We have increased our workforce to over 5,000, continuing to invest in our teams’ development as it is the backbone of our business.

"Despite the challenging economic climate, the uptake rate of payroll giving was 19.5% across the group by December 2022.”

Henderson Group established a new partnership with Action Mental Health to develop their employee wellbeing programmes internally, while also fundraising for the charity.

In total, throughout the year, Henderson Group staff and retail stores raised over £1m for charity partners.

And there were now 265 automated external defibrillators in place outside Spar, Eurospar and Vivo branded stores across Northern Ireland. All 105 Henderson Retail stores have installed a device.

Paddy Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group, added: “It is important for us to channel our profits back into our business to create competitive opportunities for our retailers, support our local fresh foods suppliers and bring value to the shelves for our shoppers.

“The year wasn’t without its challenges, including the highest rate of food inflation we’ve seen in many years in December, however our commitment to investment and local sourcing put us in good stead and bringing value to our shoppers is always our top priority throughout our brands.”

The group pledged a £60m investment programme back into the business for 2023.