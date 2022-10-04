Spar owner opens new outlet at Queen's University in £250k investment

Henderson Group has opened a new store at One Elmwood Student Centre and Students’ Union at Queen’s University in a £250k investment.

The owner of the Spar brand said the outlet included new products and services for its customer base of 27,000 students and staff.

The south Belfast store includes a non-dairy self-serve coffee concept under Barista Bar and Spar’s new Delish food-to-go brand.

Director Paddy Doody said: “One Elmwood, the new Queen’s Student Centre and Students’ Union, has been seven years in the making.

"It is a stunning £40m world-class complex which will be home to thousands of students from around the world, so we had an opportunity to develop something truly unique.”