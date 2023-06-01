Speakers highlight pathway to prosperity to NI’s Top 100 businesses

Grant Thornton managing partner Richard Gillan, Belfast Telegraph business editor Margaret Canning, NI Civil Service head Jayne Brady, economist Maureen O’Reilly and Grant Thornton chief economist Andrew Webb at the launch of the Belfast Telegraph Top 100

A future Executive has the framework in place to tackle Northern Ireland’s economic problems such as productivity gap and low disposable income, the head of the civil service has said.

Addressing around 150 guests at the launch of the Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies 2023 in partnership with Grant Thornton, Jayne Brady said the civil service has developed propositions ready to form an agenda for government.

Highlighting a need for stability, recovery and transformation of the NI economy, Ms Brady said the civil service has developed propositions targeting the three key areas of reaching £12bn in GVA, improving the skills pipeline and achieving net zero.

The civil service has been engaging with all parties on the implications of budget funding cuts, she said, with joined-up, creative thinking required to tackle the shortfalls.

And she said it is working its way through the detail of the Windsor Framework legal text, identifying issues and opportunities across key sectors such as life and health sciences, medicine and agri-food.

Ms Brady also called for the return of local government.

“There are things that are moving back the skills agenda, there are things that are moving back the brilliant work our communities have done because of the implication of those cuts.” said Ms Brady.

“Ultimately, we need a functioning Executive making policy-led decisions and those prioritisation calls.

“I can give you the assurance the civil service is doing all we can to make the case for business and those long-term strategic approaches as well as how we mitigate, ameliorate and deal with the immediacy of the issues we have that could structurally effect some of those key services.”

“We are in a very difficult and challenging position at the moment,” said Ms Brady. “It can be easy to forget the progress that has been made.

“You have delivered 200,000 new jobs in the last 25 years and we are almost at full employment; 2.4% unemployment is incredible and probably something we could not have imagined in 1998.

“It is our role as leaders to look around those corners and not just focus on the immediate crisis but to provide pathways and strategies and proposals to deliver those longer-term better outcomes.”

Other speakers at the breakfast event held in Belfast’s Merchant Hotel included Grant Thornton NI managing partner Richard Gillan and Belfast Telegraph business editor Margaret Canning.

Belfast Chamber chief executive Simon Hamilton, Grant Thornton Ireland chief economist Andrew Webb and economist Maureen O’Reilly joined Ms Brady and Ms Canning for a panel discussion, with the event compered by UTV political correspondent Vicki Hawthorne.

Ms O’Reilly compiled this year’s Top 100 after its long-time author John Simpson died in March.

Many of the accounts used in the Top 100 listing were filed to the end of 2021 before the impact of inflationary pressures was apparent, said Ms O’Reilly.

Political stability in NI and the UK is vital to restore sentiment and the economy, she said, highlighting both winners and losers in the construction sector.

“There’s a fragility,” she said, “with tentative signs of demand starting to be challenged for some companies. If that persists, you’re going to have cost pressures on one end, demand falling on the other so that’s obviously going to compromise some companies.”

NI Civil Service head Jayne Brady

Mr Gillan applauded the agility of NI’s business sector. “Nobody in the room has had the luxury of adopting a business-as-usual mindset in recent years,” he said. You’ve had to navigate Brexit, you’ve had to navigate Covid, and you’ve had to navigate the challenging political backdrop, and plenty more besides.”

The Top 100 qualifying threshold of pre-tax profits has increased from £2.3m seven years ago to just under £6m this year, said the Belfast Telegraph’s business editor.

“2022 was a tough year for business, with soaring costs and some continued effects of the pandemic,” said Ms Canning. “But the buoyant profits on display in the Top 100 can add a note of optimism to how we look at the economy.”

Mr Webb also sounded a note of optimism, forecasting inflation would potentially fall back down to 3-4% by year end and 2% within 18 months.

“We have seen a corner turned on a lot of those inflationary challenges that drove that initial inflationary surge,” said Mr Webb.

Grant Thornton has identified potential to generate an extra £3.6bn in GVA over the next 10 years by improving careers advice and the skills balance.

“There’s a massive prize to be won for the economy if we can get the careers profile right and the skills profile right, and that’s going to require investment and collaboration between the public sector and the private sector,” he said.

Belfast Chamber’s chief executive Simon Hamilton observed that there were fewer retail and hospitality businesses had featured on this year’s list but would hopefully rebound, with tourists returning to NI in droves this year.

The Top 100 offered “an important reminder of the wealth of companies that are across Northern Ireland and the diversity of sectors that make up our economy,” said Mr Hamilton.

A recent survey by Belfast Chamber identified an urgent need to restore the Executive with political uncertainty the biggest challenge faced by businesses, he said.