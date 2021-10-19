Spend in supermarkets falls after lockdown

Survey reports more people eating out now that restrictions have eased

Northern Ireland’s reluctant home cooks are hanging up their utensils and buying less food to prepare at home as pandemic habits are cast aside, according to a report.

Research by Kantar into the grocery market found that over the 12 weeks to October 3, people had been less likely to do a big shop because they were able to eat out again in cafes, restaurants and pubs.

Emer Healy, retail analyst at Kantar, said the scope for drinking outside the home since lockdowns eased also resulted in a 12.2% fall in alcohol sales from supermarkets over the 12 weeks.

Ms Healy added: “Home cooking categories are also falling back, with sales down 13.5% as shoppers take the opportunity to treat themselves to meals out.

"Versus the market peaks of this time last year, overall sales are 4.8% lower in the most recent 12 weeks.”

However, figures for the 52 weeks to October 3 showed growth of 1.2% in overall grocery sales and growth of 2% in the amount spent per supermarket visit.

The period covers a year when many of us were restricted to supermarket shopping and dining at home during lockdowns.

Limits on the ability to eat out led many of us to take up home cooking with gusto.

But the most recent 12-week figures suggest the habits aren’t sticking, Ms Healy said.

“People have bought smaller amounts, with baskets shrinking by 4.8%, and they’ve visited the grocers less often as they started to enjoy eating in pubs, cafes and restaurants again.

"That ability to socialise out of the home has seen alcohol sales via the supermarkets continue to decline, dropping 12.2% on last year.”

Tesco, which has around 50 stores here, remains Northern Ireland’s biggest grocer, with a market share of 35.6%. Over the year, it added 1.9% in sales, while over the last two years, sales have leaped by 11.9%.

Sainsbury’s is the second-most popular grocer, although it lags Tesco significantly with a market share of 17%.

In the last year, it has increased sales through its 14 NI stores by 0.8% — giving it the most anaemic growth of the ‘big four’ supermarkets. Over the last two years, its sales have gone up 9.8%.

Asda, which has 18 stores here, is the province’s third biggest grocer, with market share of 16%, and had increased sales by 1.2% over the last year. In the past two years, it’s gained 5.4% in sales.

And while Lidl is the minnow of the big four with a 6.9% market share across its 40 stores in Northern Ireland, it has had the strongest sales growth. In the last year the German discounter has added 11.4% to its sales, and 25.4% over the last two years.

While symbol groups like Centra, Mace and Spar had added nearly 3% in sales in the last year, and nearly 4% over the last two years, their market share had dropped by 9.3%.

Ms Healy said Tesco had benefited from the trend to buy more per visit earlier in the year, with shoppers picking up 4% more items while in store.

She added: “Lidl is again the fastest growing retailer, a distinction it has held since June 2020, with sales expanding by 11.4%. Customers bought from the grocer more frequently, increasing their number of visits by 13.2% annually.”