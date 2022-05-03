Spend Local card scheme mistakes meant impact ‘lower than intended’, report claims

Mistakes were made in both the timing of the Spend Local scheme and how it was targeted, two leading economists have said in a report.

Retail output in Northern Ireland decreased compared to Britain during the time when the nearly £140m scheme was operating from the start of last October up until close to Christmas.

It meant the scheme may not have been as financially successful as was hoped, according to the report by economists Professor John Turner and David Jordan, both of Queen's University, which was published on Tuesday by the Economics Observatory.

The scheme should also have been focused on businesses that were forced to close during the pandemic, they said.

"Together, the evidence on substitution effects, the potential for leakages and the poor timing of the scheme suggest that the Spend Local scheme’s fiscal multiplier was much lower than was either originally intended or would have been hoped for," the economists said.

The pair also noted: "Northern Ireland saw retail output decrease 1.1% over the final quarter (October-December) of 2021, compared with Great Britain, which saw a much smaller decrease of only 0.6%.

"By the end of 2021, retail output in Northern Ireland remained 4.4% below the pre-pandemic level, while in Great Britain this had recovered to 3.0% above the pre-Covid-19 level."

Prof Turner, director of the Queen's Centre for Economic History, and Mr Jordan, a research fellow in economics at Queen's management school, said a detailed breakdown of expenditure has not been published.

“We can use figures for total expenditure provided in the Department for the Economy’s regular press releases to identify when spending took place," they said.

"Approximately 54% of total expenditure occurred during November, with 27% occurring during December, and only 19% in October. The department’s commissioned research recommended that the scheme should end before the Black Friday weekend, supposedly the start of the Christmas shopping season in late November.

"But over one-third (approximately 37%) of the scheme’s total expenditure occurred during the two weeks up to and including the Black Friday weekend – between November 15 and November 30. Overall, 73% of total expenditure occurred during the two highest months for retail sales annually, therefore lowering the scheme’s fiscal multiplier.”

The Department for the Economy claimed the scheme was a success, citing widespread engagement, that businesses reported the pre-paid card contributed to additional spending and it boosted small independent local businesses.

"The pre-paid card provided an impetus for consumers to visit physical channels which had a positive impact on footfall; and jobs – businesses reported that the scheme helped to safeguard jobs," according to the department's Business Impact of the Northern Ireland High Street Scheme report. This included a survey of 315 retail, hospitality and leisure businesses carried out by Retail Economics.

However, Prof Turner and mr Jordan believe the timing was wrong and that it should have operated from late August through to October.

"The delays in implementing the scheme meant that the additionality from the injection of £136.5 million was severely dampened," they pointed out.

"Second, the scheme should have been more targeted at businesses that were forced to close by the lockdown requirements of 2020. Businesses – such as supermarkets – that remained open throughout the pandemic should not have been part of the scheme.

"Third, there is evidence that a transfer targeted at disadvantaged households provides a stronger boost to overall spending. The spend local scheme would have had a greater economic effect if it had been targeted at pensioners and those on income support.”

The economists noted that the scheme was partly funded by Covid-19 money carried over from the previous financial year. Other areas receiving funding as part of this allocation included the economic recovery programme (£130.8 million), education (£64.7 million) and health (£70 million).

"Expenditure on the spend local scheme represents money not spent on other areas that are priorities for the Northern Ireland Executive," Prof Turner and Mr Jordan said.

"While people were each given £100 to spend as they choose, there was no guarantee that it would promote new, additional expenditure.”

The pair said £50.7 million or 43% of the spend on retail was in stores that had been open during the lockdowns.

“The vast majority of these were supermarkets. In other words, close to 37% of the scheme’s total spend went to supermarkets. By way of comparison, in its evaluation of Jersey’s spend local scheme, the Jersey Public Accounts Committee was critical that 22% of the spend went to food retailers.”

They conclude: “The post-scheme evaluation needs to happen to determine whether this policy experimentation was cost-effective and worth repeating. This will require better data to help policy-makers understand how much was spent in supermarkets and grocery stores, and how much was spent in UK multiples.”

The Department for the Economy has been contacted for a response.