Spend Local scheme should be revived next year, says Northern Ireland retail chief

Initiative hailed despite 40% of £140m spent going to firms not forced to close in lockdown

Retail industry representatives will ask for a revival of the Spend Local scheme, which they claim was a great success despite a lack of clarity over how much it benefited smaller independent businesses.

While analysis of the scheme, which offered £100 to every adult in the region to spend from late September through to the second week in December, reveals a large chunk went to retailers who did not close during the pandemic, Retail NI argued the majority of the money did make its way to local independents.

Glyn Roberts, chief executive of the organisation, said it should be replicated in 2023 or 2024, but in a more targeted way.

“It was a very, very good short term fix that kept people in jobs,” Mr Roberts said.

Close to 40% of the near £140m spent on the High Street voucher scheme went to businesses not required to shut their doors during the pandemic lockdowns, the analysis published by the Department for the Economy has revealed.

Of the £136.5m total spend, approximately £50m was spent on stores that remained open through the lockdowns, including supermarkets, local food stores and off licences, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency reported in its analysis. Everyone aged 18 and over was invited to apply for the £100 Spend Local card following its launch in late September last year. The total number of transactions was 3,713,609, with £97.94 on average used on the activated cards.

Sunday, November 14 — just over two weeks before the initial deadline for people to use their cards — was the busiest day, with 104,477 transactions and £4m spent.

Of the £136.5m spent, £84.9m (62%) was spent in businesses required by regulations to close during 2020.

The deadline was extended into December despite initial expectations that it would not interfere with the normal pre-Christmas spending.

One sector — retail, wholesale and vehicle services — dominated spend at £118m followed by £10m on accommodation and food services.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said the scheme did provide support to the hospitality sector.

“The High Street Voucher Scheme did provide support to the hospitality sector, and that is evidenced in the welcome £10m spent through the scheme on food service and accommodation,” said Mr Neill.

“However, the industry was unable to maximise the use of the scheme as at that time, our pubs and restaurants were still operating under punitive restrictions meaning premises could not reap the full benefits of the initiative.

“This will be of some disappointment to the industry, but the focus is now on the recovery of the industry post-pandemic.”

Nearly all (96%) of the £84.9m spent in businesses required to close during 2020 was accounted for by retail (£68m), accommodation and food services (£10m), and other service activities (£4m).

But the analysis reveals that £50m was spent on those businesses who remained open throughout the pandemic, almost all under the retail banner. Around 43% of the amount spent on retail alone went to companies that remained open during the lockdowns.

According to the analysis, the Belfast City Council area accounted for 20% of the total spend, or £27.6m.

Of that, £11m, or just over eight per cent, was spent in the city centre.

The DfE also published the results of a survey of citizens, one carried out prior to the September 27 launch and one during its operation through to near the end of November.

According to the survey carried out after its launch, two thirds said they intended to spend or have spent all or most of the £100 in small local businesses.

Over a fifth (22%) said they intended to spend or have spent some in small local businesses and some in large multinational companies, whilst just over a tenth, 11%, said they intended to spend or have spent all or most of it in large multinational companies. Over two fifths, 44%, said they intended to spend or had spent all of the £100 on items they would have bought anyway.

Just over a fifth said they intended to spend or had spent on items they would not have bought absent the scheme.

The majority, 70%, indicated the money “freed up” other parts of their budget.

Of those, 36% said they intended to spend or had spent on items they would not have bought absent the scheme.

Over a quarter (27%) said it would go to pay bills or reducing debt.