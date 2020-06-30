Spending on groceries surges during coronavirus lockdown by 20% in Northern Ireland with Lidl showing biggest sales jump

German discounter Lidl, which has around 40 stores here, experienced the strongest growth in sales, with a jump of 10%

Northern Ireland spent nearly 20% more than usual on groceries over the last 12 weeks of lockdown, according to a report.

And we also shelled out more on booze, soft drinks and snacks.

The continued closure of restaurants and cafes meant we were piling up our trolleys more than ever, with the grocery market as a whole expanding by 5.7% over the last year, according to information company Kantar.

In the last 12 weeks we spent 17.8% more in stores like Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Lidl compared to the same period a year earlier.

It was German discounter Lidl, which has around 40 stores here, that experienced the strongest growth in sales, with a jump of 10%.

However, that leaves it with a market share of 6.2%, which is dwarfed by the 35.3% share of Tesco locally. Tesco has also managed to grow its sales at around 50 stores across the province by 6.3% - just marginally ahead of Sainsbury's growth across its 14 stores.

Sainsbury's is now firmly in the number two position with a market share of 17.2% - comfortably ahead of Asda, with a share of 16.1%. Sales in Asda grew by just 0.2%.

Emer Healy, retail analyst at Kantar, revealed Lidl's sales growth had been decisive.

"Lidl remained the best performing retailer, increasing its sales by 10.0% year on year and its market share to 6.2%, gaining 0.2 percentage points," she explained.

"Lidl customers have been doing larger shops, picking up extra items on each visit and choosing more premium and branded items when they are there."

But people were also piling 'em high at Tesco, Ms Healy said.

"Tesco, Northern Ireland's largest retailer, grew its sales by 6.3% year on year and also added 0.2 percentage points of share this period. This was driven by larger basket sizes alongside a rise in average prices of 1.6%," she said.

"Sales at Asda are up this month by 0.5% and at Sainsbury's by 6.2%."

She said Sainsbury's shoppers spending an extra £1.75 per trip on average. But Asda customers were spending an extra 12.1%, and spending an extra £3.26 each time.

And lockdown habits had not worn off. "Consumers are still being conscious of health and hygiene. Sales of household cleaners have risen by 14.9% and liquid soap by 57.6% in the 52 weeks to June 14," Ms Healy said.

"The recent good weather and the easing of restrictions that allowed people to meet others outside of their household has seen them spend an extra £40.5m on alcohol, £7.9m on soft drinks and £3.4m on savoury snacks."