Spiralling inflation will hit Northern Ireland harder than other parts of UK, warns economist

EY chief economist Neil Gibson, who starts a new role as Permanent Secretary of the Department of Finance next week

Rising prices and inflation have also not dented confidence among businesspeople and consumers to date, according to economist Neil Gibson. (Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

Increasing inflation will impact Northern Ireland more than other parts of the UK and Ireland because of the higher number of people here on low incomes, according to the incoming head of the Department of Finance.

Inflation in the UK could hit as high as 8% later this year, which would leading to real income falls and pressure on businesses to increase wages, said economist Neil Gibson.

Mr Gibson was making his last address as chief economist of business advisory firm EY at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Spring Energiser at Titanic Hotel in Belfast.

He will start his new job as Permanent Secretary at Stormont's finance department next week, in a period of economic volatility and political uncertainty ahead of the Assembly election on May 5.

Mr Gibson delivered an overview of the challenges facing governments, businesses and society in the face of energy price increases, inflation and the global crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While he refused to be drawn into discussing his new role at the heart of the civil service, Mr Gibson joked he "might not fancy the job" as he outlined the challenges as more money is constantly needed for public services.

While he said Northern Ireland was 100% right to support refugees arriving from Ukraine, he said their arrival would be an added challenge for already stretched budgets, including health and education.

The Republic has already welcomed more than 10,000 Ukrainian refugees, mostly women, children and elderly people.

While prices and people, including the retention of talent, are key issues facing many businesses right now, the economist highlighted what he described as a "really strong narrative" around whether the world has hit peak globalisation.

He said that Brexit, along with former US President Donald Trump’s drive to ‘Make America Great Again,’ leading to trade wars and tariffs, as well as a greater focus on food, energy and data security at a local level, were all elements undermining free and open trade.

"Hopefully that us not a long term trend," Mr Gibson said.

On rising prices, Mr Gibson said he believed there are opportunities for businesses as they have to be much more aware of pricing as customers are much more willing to shop around.

Rising prices and inflation have also not dented confidence among businesspeople and consumers to date, he argued, adding these are also reasons why a recession is unlikely.

That was in large part due to near full employment and the huge increase in savings both in the UK and Ireland, though much of this is parked in retiree and high income accounts.

Brexit and high housing costs on the islands has led to a sharp drop in migration, further adding to the tight labour market, retention issues and pressure to increase wages.

But the squeeze on household incomes caused by inflation and price increases, must notably energy but inevitably also then food, will have a greater impact here because of the lower incomes.

Mr Gibson takes over from Colum Boyle, who was appointed interim Permanent Secretary last April after Sue Gray, the last full-time employee in the role, took up a senior post at the Cabinet Office.

In her Cabinet Office role, Ms Gray has investigated allegations that parties took place at Downing Street during lockdowns in breaches of rules.

Mr Boyle was named Permanent Secretary at the Department for Communities, where he previously worked.