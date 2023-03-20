Spirit AeroSystems’ Belfast team gains a foothold in multi-billion satellite launch sector

Executives from Spirit AeroSystems and Astraius sign a collaboration agreement to enhance future satellite launch capabilities from Prestwick Spaceport: from left, Sam Marnick and Scott McLarty, Spirit; Scottish Trade Minister Ivan McKee; and Kevin Seymour and Sir George Zambellas, Astraius

Spirit AeroSystems’ Belfast team has secured work on a major new project aiming to transform Prestwick Spaceport into Europe’s premier location for carrying small satellites into orbit via aircraft.

And the US owner of the former Bombardier business hopes to harness expertise in design, manufacturing, integration and testing of aerostructures at both its Belfast and Prestwick sites to gain an even greater foothold in the UK space sector.

The UK government has identified orbital launch as a key priority, with the National Space Strategy outlining plans to increase its presence in a global space economy forecast to reach £490bn by 2030.

Spirit is collaborating with Astraius to advance and accelerate the system components and key processes required for Astraius’ horizontal launch platform.

Expression of agreement to proceed has been reached on the project, which will send small satellites into orbit via rockets launched from an aircraft flown out over the ocean.

Scott McLarty, Spirit senior vice president, Airbus and Regional/Business Jet Programs, said: “Spirit is well-positioned to develop new skills and technologies to contribute to the UK’s resilience and supply chain in the space sector and support high-value manufacturing regional hubs.

“We are delighted to be working with Astraius to explore opportunities to contribute further to the expansion of the UK Space Sector, through the design, manufacturing, integration and testing of aerostructures for launch activities.”

Astraius’ horizontal launch solution uses C-17 transport aircraft, combining innovative technology with proven delivery platforms catering for payloads designed to carry out a variety of tasks from orbit such as monitoring climate change and supporting disaster relief efforts.

Ian Annett, deputy chief executive officer at the UK Space Agency, said: “We are committed to becoming the leading provider of commercial small satellite launches in Europe by 2030 and we welcome the partnership between Spirit AeroSystems and Astraius, which brings Astraius another step closer towards conducting a launch from the UK.

“Developing orbital launch capabilities is already helping the space sector to generate growth across science and engineering supply chains, catalyse investment, create new jobs and career paths, and inspire the next generation of space professionals all over the UK.”

Spirit’s new contract is the latest in a series of space sector wins for Northern Ireland firms, with Portadown-based SpringCo supplying a spring instrument release mechanism for the European Space Agency’s mission to Jupiter launching next month.

And earlier this year, it was announced two Northern Ireland projects are to receive funding from the UK Space Agency.

A pilot programme pairing smaller firms to work with large companies to overcome technology challenges is receiving £495,000, while a further £223,000 will enable a space cluster manager to work with government, businesses and academia to coordinate space activity.

Northern Ireland’s space sector generates £46m annually for the UK economy, according to latest figures from the UK Space Agency.

And Belfast is set to host the UK Space Conference, a biennial event spanning the UK and international space sectors, over November 21-23.