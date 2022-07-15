Spirit AeroSystems in Belfast to play role in Airbus bid for military helicopter project

Spirit AeroSystems in Belfast is to play a key role in the potential production of a new military helicopter by aircraft manufacturer Airbus for the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Spirit AeroSystems, which has around 3,000 employees in east Belfast after buying the former Bombardier plant in 2020, is involved along with Babcock International, Martin-Baker and Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC).

Airbus said the addition of Babcock International, Martin-Baker and Spirit AeroSystems would increase the “sovereign” UK involvement in the project to create the H175M helicopter.

The companies’ involvement was announced on the first day of the Royal International Air Tattoo in Fairford, Gloucestershire, today.

The MoD first invited bids for its new medium helicopter (NMH) requirement in May.

Lenny Brown, managing director of Airbus Helicopters in the UK, said: “These agreements, signed with some of the most respected aerospace companies in the UK and internationally, are a clear sign of the robustness and enduring value to the nation of our proposal.

“If selected, the H175M Task Force will create hundreds of new jobs and sustain thousands more throughout the UK rotary supply chain in the years ahead.

“The H175M has the potential to reinvigorate the UK’s helicopter industry by addressing an export market estimated at nearly 500 aircraft worldwide.”

The Belfast operation of Spirit AeroSystems, along with the American company’s workers in Prestwick in Scotland, would carry out design and manufacturing activities on the H175M.

Airbus said further partners and suppliers from across the UK would be announced as the bid progresses. Airbus has said the H175M helicopter would be produced at Broughton in Flintshire, Wales.

Sir Michael Ryan, CBE, vice-president of European space and defence and government affairs at Spirit AeroSystems, said: “Spirit AeroSystems is delighted to utilise its advanced composites design and manufacturing expertise at both its Belfast and Prestwick facilities to support H175M Task Force.

“We’ve been working for many years with Airbus, supplying key structures, including fully integrated, for multiple commercial aircraft programmes and, more recently, on the exploration of disruptive aircraft design.

“We’re excited to collaborate on another new platform and to leverage our design-for-manufacture capability to offer innovative, cost-effective solutions for defence.

“We look forward to joining other strategic partners on developing a proposal with the potential to help shape the future of UK military rotorcraft,” he said.

Airbus described its H175M as “a modern and exceptionally capable helicopter with the biggest cabin in its class, outstanding range and endurance, and low through-life costs”.

The company said Babcock would fulfil the critical role of support partner for the H175M in UK service at military-operating locations, while Martin-Baker would provide specialist troop seating and cabin integration services.

Pratt & Whitney Canada would supply turboshaft engines.