Spirit’s Belfast site to work on innovative high-speed military aircraft project

Spirit AeroSystems’ Northern Ireland and Scotland operations have picked up new business working on the design of a futuristic high-speed aircraft capable of flying two to three times faster than helicopters.

The firm has reached a memorandum of understanding with Skyworks Aeronautics to pursue support for Skyworks defence and commercial platforms in the UK and European marketplaces.

Spirit will be involved in detailed design activity to support Skyworks VertiJet, a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) high-speed and long-range ‘gyrodyne’.

The heli-plane is capable of flying at projected speeds of up to 400mph (644 km/h), using the combination of a powered rotor, which provides the lift and forward thrust of conventional helicopters and a free-spinning rotor, using independent powered thrust of gyroplanes or autogyros.

vertijet

Sir Michael Ryan, Spirit vice president for European Space and Defence, said: “We will be applying our engineering and technology leadership in advanced materials and ultra-light structures to explore the design, testing and integration of lightweight and aerodynamically efficient technologies in support of Skyworks’ aircraft platforms, such as its VertiJet VTOL program for military and commercial use.”

Skyworks Aeronautics is a world leader in the science and technology of gyronautics, focusing on the design and development of high-performance gyroplanes, using advanced technology alongside modern aerospace science, engineering and design methods.

It has been developing manned and unmanned vertical lift gyroplane technologies for more than two decades.

John E Michel, Skyworks Aeronautics co-founder and chief executive officer, said: “Spirit AeroSystems is a prominent leader in the aerospace industry with world-class design and manufacturing capabilities.

“We cannot think of a better industry partner to help make the promise and potential of the VertiJet and other Skyworks-related platforms a tangible reality.”