Splurge or save? How we might behave now we can spend again

Reopening doesn’t mean a rush to shops

Consumer spending: The hospitality sector is hoping for a boom now that restaurants and pubs have reopened

Northern Ireland is celebrating the reopening of pubs and restaurants, following the lifting of shutters for non-essential retail just over three weeks ago.

Ahead of reopening in Great Britain, some initial reports suggested that in GB consumers would splurge around £600bn, a 4% increase in spending, between April and June alone and a 4.5% boost in the third quarter when remaining restrictions are expected to lift.

Analysts at Capital Economics said that consumers would spend a total of £632bn between April and September, which can be partly attributed to amassed savings throughout lockdown.

Closer to home, Danske Bank’s revelation that it experienced a record surge in deposits among its NI customers — up £2bn in the last 12 months — could indicate that Northern Ireland may have the means to follow England’s lead in the ‘spend fest’ now that restrictions are easing.

When Danske Bank released its 2020 financial results back in February, chief executive Kevin Kingston said cash reserves could be a key element in reigniting the economy, once levels of confidence and increased certainty return.

Danske’s chief economist Conor Lambe is also positive but, he says, it is unlikely consumers will splurge the entirety of those savings they accumulated during lockdown.

“I think we will see a relatively strong rise in consumer spending — albeit from a low base — as people return to shops, restaurants and other entertainment venues,” he said.

“In its March 2021 Economic and Fiscal Outlook, the Office for Budget Responsibility estimated that the excess savings built up by households across the whole of the UK during the pandemic will reach around £180bn by the middle of this year.

"These extra savings are likely to provide some support to household spending levels, but I think it is unlikely that people will spend all the money that they have saved.”

The economist said consumer spending here will rise by around 5%, “a little higher than the forecast for overall economic growth of 4.8%.”

However, Mr Lambe still anticipates an air of caution among many consumers who are feeling uncertainty about their financial health after furlough and other government schemes end.

“Uncertainty around the pandemic is likely to persist, people who have been furloughed will have seen their income squeezed and unemployment is also expected to rise this year. These factors are likely to lead some people to hold back on how much they are prepared to spend.”

Richard Ramsey, Ulster Bank’s chief economist for Northern Ireland, said there is a lot to consider when predicting consumer spending patterns. “The easing of restrictions, in whatever shape they take, will see a sharp pickup in economic growth and that will come from consumer spending,” he said.

“The question is, will it be splurge or surge. I think we’ll see a variety of things going on. The tap for spending in certain areas will be turned back on and will benefit from pent-up demand but that will normalise.

"Most of the increase in spend will be more about the normalising of activity rather than a splurge.”

Richard predicts there will be specific areas that will benefit from spending including the staycation market. “It should be a bumper summer for the hospitality sector when it reopens but that’s after having a famine for the last year, it’s not going to make up for the losses, but there will be a splurge in that area.

“What we must remember is, many people have been spending online during lockdown and that is evident from a shortage in certain items such as garden furniture. There will also be barriers to spending and that will be because of things like price rises arising from supply and demand issues and even Brexit.

“Then we have a percentage of consumers who will be cautious, who have been furloughed or who run businesses and will have to pay back debts. It comes down to how behaviours may have changed over the past year. Not everyone will want to splurge.”

Dr Esmond Birnie, senior economist at Ulster University, said: “There is a consensus that the very unusual conditions of lockdown (less opportunities to spend, and some though not all household costs reduced eg on commuting) implied a massive growth in savings at the UK wide level.

“Various estimates put this growth in savings in the range of £150bn-£200bn. Given that most of this was forced savings it would not be surprising if people wished to spend some of this money once they were free to do so. How big a proportion will be spent late in 2021 — and perhaps in 2022 too — is a matter for debate.

“The more cautious estimates such as those of the Bank of England and OBR are only 5% whereas Deutsche Bank goes as high as 25%.

“Even 5% of £150bn would still amount to £7.5bn — 25% of £200bn equal £40bn or about two percent of total UK GDP (the same as average economic growth in a “normal” pre-Covid year).

“Unfortunately, we don’t have clear, official data on consumption and savings in the NI economy.The likelihood is that substantial excess savings have also been accumulated here as in GB. We are probably talking about several billions.”

Dr Birnie says businesses should remain cautious about the prospects for a post-Covid consumption boom and warned: “First, the likelihood is that the Covid savings boom was concentrated amongst higher income households. Such households may sit on their excess savings or spend them on high value and imported items (foreign holidays when these are allowed) or invest in the financial markets.”

The £145m High Street stimulus scheme is also expected to deliver a boost to the economy but Dr Birnie says such schemes are no guarantee.

But Esmond also warns of the implications from a spending spree. "Yes, we get a consumption splurge which leads to accelerating inflation and then interest rates have to go up which dampens down the economy again.”