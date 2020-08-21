Sports Direct Newry launch defies gloom on high street

In the new 51,000 sq ft megastore are Buttercrane Centre manager Peter Murray with Jim Whyte, manager of Sports Direct

Retailer Sports Direct has opened a new 50,000 sq ft store in Newry as its parent company painted a bullish picture for the future of the high street at a time when others are fleeing.

Frasers, which includes House of Fraser, Sports Direct and Evans, among others, said the emptying of the high street and shopping centres could prove lucrative for the firm, with more space available to expand.

Now Sports Direct has opened at Buttercrane Shopping Centre in Newry, in a unit formerly occupied by Marks & Spencer. Sports Direct had previously operated in a smaller store in rival shopping centre The Quays in Newry.

The new store sells goods from Sports Direct, fashion brand USC and video games retailer Game.

Peter Murray, Buttercrane centre manager, said: "This is the largest retail store to open in Northern Ireland since the lifting of lockdown. To have a major anchor store open at a time is a huge vote of confidence in the high street."

The store also has a gaming arena, which it describes as "a social space for competitive gamers as well as games, consoles, accessories and more".

Frasers also owns the House of Fraser in Belfast's Victoria Square, which includes a floor devoted to Flannels, its upmarket clothing brand.

Outside the shop

Michael Murray, head of elevation for SportsDirect.com, said: "We are really proud to open this new retail destination in the heart of Newry.

"Our next-generation stores offer customers the biggest brands in sportswear, sports equipment and fashion, all under one roof.

"As we continue to grow throughout the UK, our ethos and commitment remains the same; we offer customers the biggest and best brands and unrivalled, great value."

Sports Direct has also emerged as a possible suitor which could take over Debenhams stores after it emerged that the struggling department store business may be broken up and sold off on a store by store basis.

Frasers' delayed results, which were published yesterday, also revealed that the company plans to invest "in excess" of £100m on upgrading its digital platforms and pushing its designer label business Flannels.

Bosses are keen to push their "elevation" strategy to improve stores and win over more customers with premium products and away from previous criticisms of crowded stores and never-ending discount events.

This includes building strong relationships with Adidas and Nike, who spent much of the past decade shifting away from Frasers boss Mike Ashley and his preferred style of aggressive business.

They also called for the Government to increase corporation tax in the UK by 1% to fund the NHS, adding "on the proviso the full 1% goes directly to the NHS".

During the lockdown Mr Ashley faced criticism after it was revealed that he intended to open Sports Direct stores, claiming they were "essential" retailers. The following day he reversed the decision and issued an apology.